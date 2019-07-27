Death Notices
William Dale Goodson, 92, of Orem, Utah, passed away, Saturday, July 20, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel on 950 S. 50 East, Orem. A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, July 26, at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem. Burial will be in the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Darlene Miles Jones, 87, of Orem, Utah, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at the Lehi Utah Willow Park Stake Center Chapel, 1998 W. 900 North, Lehi. Friends and family may attend an evening viewing Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Sundberg-Olpin Funeral Home, 495 S. State St., Orem, and on Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., prior to the services at the church. Interment will be held in the Orem City Cemetery, Orem. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Joseph William Talbot was born Jan. 12, 1938, in Panguitch, Utah. He passed away on July 19, 2019. A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2019, in the LDS Church located at 1200 W. 500 North, Provo.
Elden Robert Ellertson, 74, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at his home in Orem, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 30 at Noah’s Event Venue, 1976 W. 700 North, Lindon, Utah. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 29 at Utah Valley Mortuary, 1966 W. 700 North, Lindon, Utah, and prior to services on Tuesday at Noah’s Event Venue from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Interment in Orem City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://www.uvfuneral.com.
Lloyd John Lewis, 25, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Northridge 4th Ward, 1780 N. 165 East, Orem, Utah, where a visitation will be held prior to services from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Interment in Provo City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://www.uvfuneral.com.
June “Jorji” Roberts, 64, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at home in Saratoga Springs, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 49 E. Centennial Blvd., Saratoga Springs, Utah, where viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 26 and prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Interment in Lehi City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://www.uvfuneral.com.
Newell Kay Richardson, 89, passed away on July 16, 2019, in Spanish Fork, Utah. A viewing will occur from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 26 at the Spanish Fork 9th Ward located at 928 Del Monte Road, Spanish Fork, Utah. Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, July 27 at the Stanfield Ward chapel, 1925 E. 49th South, Idaho Falls, with a viewing starting at 10:30 a.m. prior to the services. Interment will be in the Goshen Cemetery in Goshen, Idaho. A full obituary and condolences may be expressed to the family at https://memorials.legacyfunerals.com/newell-richardson/3885801/index.php. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a charitable donation be considered to the humanitarian fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Alice Taggart Taylor, 97, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Provo, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel located at 650 E. 3200 North, Lehi, Utah, where a viewing will be held prior to the service from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Lehi City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Ryan Christopher Folkes, 35, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Provo, Utah. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at St. Peters Catholic Church located at 634 Caveman Blvd., American Fork, Utah, where viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 29 and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30 prior to the Mass. Interment will be in the Utah Veterans Memorial Park Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Kenneth Wayne Chase, 82, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 26 at the Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem and from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday July 27, at 575 E. 800 North, Orem, Utah. Funeral services: 1 p.m., 575 E. 800 North, Orem, Utah. Gravesite services: Orem Cemetery 1520 N. 800 East, Orem, Utah. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the LDS Church Humanitarian Aid. Condolences and a full obituary may be seen and expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Beverly Brailsford Choate Faretta, 87, of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Spanish Fork. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main St., Spanish Fork, Utah. Family and friends may visit prior to the service from 9:45-10:45 a.m. Interment will be in the Springville Evergreen Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.walkerobits.com.
Christopher J. Ashworth, 58, passed away in Pleasant Grove, Utah, on July 22, 2019. Born Feb. 6, 1961, in Provo, Utah. Private family services were held July 25, 2019. Funeral directors, Premier Funeral Services.
Sandra Nelson, 86, of Lindon, passed away July 23, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in the Lindon 11th Ward, 1050 E. 100 North, Lindon. Family and friends may visit from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the church or from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Interment will be at 3:30 p.m. in Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 1736 E. 3300 South, Salt Lake City, Utah. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://www.walkersanderson.com.
Thomas Ralph Verbanatz, 86, of Orem, passed away July 19, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Cascade 7th Ward, 400 E. 400 North, Orem. Friends and family may visit prior to services at the church from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://www.walkersanderson.com.
Larry Franklin Hulvey, 73, of Lindon, passed away on July 13, 2019. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://www.walkersanderson.com.
Mary E Kirkwood, 64, passed away on July 19, 2019. Graveside services will be at noon Saturday, July 27, 2019, Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State St., Provo. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://www.walkersanderson.com.
Rivka Van De Graaff, 55, of Provo, passed away July 17, 2019. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, Oak Hills Chapel, 1960 N. 1500 East, Provo. Friends and family may visit from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to services at the church. Interment will be in Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State St., Provo. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://www.walkersanderson.com
Virginia Eileen Deem Foote, 76, of Orem, passed away July 23, 2019. Graveside services will be at noon Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Utah Veterans Memorial Park, 17111 S. Camp Williams Road, Bluffdale, Utah. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://www.walkersanderson.com.
Gerald “Jerry” Harley Bess, 72, of Cedar City, Utah, passed away at his home on July 23, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., July 29, 2019, in the Cedar City 20th Ward, 725 S. 1100 West. A viewing will be held prior to funeral services from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Interment will be at Cedar City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://bit.ly/jbess.
Ross Edward Fausett, 51, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Pleasant Grove, Utah. Funeral services will be held at noon Monday, July 29, 2019, at the Kolob Stake Center Chapel, 1355 S. 400 East, Springville, Utah. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main St., Spanish Fork, Utah and from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. on Monday at the church prior to the service. Interment will be in the Salem City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.walkerobits.com.
Alan Orvil White, 66, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, in American Fork, Utah. Cremation services are being handled through Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at http://uvfuneral.com.