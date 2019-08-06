Death Notices
Winifred Hansen Durrant, 98, of Taylorsville, formerly of Provo, passed away Aug. 2, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at the Lakeside 2nd Ward chapel, 2530 W. 200 South, Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 E. Center St., and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the church, prior to services. Interment, Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841
Alayne Ann Sare, 52, passed away on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Lehi. Funeral services will be held on at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the Cedar Hollow 8th Ward chapel located at 1020 E. 1900 North, Lehi, Utah, where a viewing will be held on Thursday, Aug. 8 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Interment will be in the Lehi City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at http://uvfuneral.com.
Les A DeMille, 74, of American Fork, passed away Aug. 2, 2019. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m., Monday Aug. 12, 2019, at the Utah Veterans Cemetery at 17111 1700 West, Bluffdale. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Stella Vigil Archuleta, of Salem, formerly of Springville, passed away on Aug. 3, 2019. Friends and family are invited to the viewing on Aug. 7, 2019; Rosary at 6 p.m., viewing to follow from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main St., Spanish Fork, Utah. Funeral services will be held on Aug. 8, 2019. Eulogy at 11:30 a.m. and mass at noon at San Andres Catholic Church, 315 E. 100 North, Payson Utah. Interment will follow at the Spanish Fork Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com.
Lila Sabey Robey, 94, of Provo, passed away Aug. 3, 2019. Graveside services will be held at noon, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State St., Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 E. Center St., prior to services at the cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841
Blake Jeffery Hymas, 68, of Springville, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the Cascade Ward Building, 400 N. 400 East, Orem. Friends and family may visit prior to services, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the church. Interment will be at Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Lana Jean Finch Barclay, 69, of Spanish Fork, passed away Aug. 2, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in the Spanish Peak Ward, 1750 E. 750 South, Spanish Fork, Utah. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 a.m. on Thursday at Berg Mortuary, 185 E. Center St., Provo, Utah, and from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m. on Friday at the church. Interment, Timpanogos Memorial Gardens, 1000 N. 400 East, Orem, Utah. For the full obituary and to express condolences to the family, go to http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841
John Edgar Alexander, 73, of Rock Springs Wyoming, passed away on Aug. 3, 2019. Funeral services, under the direction of Berg Mortuary, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10 at Sunset 9th Ward chapel, 1560 S. 1100 West, Provo, Utah. There will a viewing that morning from 9:30 to 10:45 before the funeral. Internment will be at the Provo City Cemetery.
Melpha Babock Healy, 99 ,of Orem, passed away Aug. 4, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in the Cascade 3rd Ward, 1051 E. 200 North, Orem. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem, or from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be offered, memories shared with the family, and a full obituary may be viewed at http://walkersanderson.com.
Edward A Hargis, 68, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the Utah Veterans Memorial Park, 17111 South Camp Williams Road, Bluffdale. Condolences may be shared with the family at http://walkersanderson.com.
Michael Todd Marble, 42, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, Aug. 9, at the Riverside 2nd Ward, 612 W. Pony Express Parkway, Saratoga Springs, Utah, where viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, and prior to services on Friday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Interment in Orem City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
William Golden Taylor, 60, passed away on Aug. 3, 2019, in Orem, Utah. A viewing will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Utah Valley Mortuary, 1966 W. 700 North, Lindon, Utah. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the Orem City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at http://uvfuneral.com.