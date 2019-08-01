Death Notices
Maria Louise Shepherd Dickerson, 79, passed away, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem, Utah. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the services at the mortuary. Burial will be in the Springville Evergreen Cemetery. Condolences and a full obituary may been seen and expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Lloyd John Lewis, 25, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 2 at the Northridge 4th Ward, 1780 N. 165 East, Orem. Visitation will be held there prior to services from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Interment at Provo City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Christopher J. Ashworth, 58, passed away in Pleasant Grove, Utah, on July 22, 2019. Private family services were held July 25. Funeral directors, Premier Funeral Services.
Rebecca “Becca” Jackson, 37, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, in Provo, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2 at the Edgemont 5th Ward chapel located at 350 E. 2950 North, Provo, where viewings will be held from 7 to 9 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 1 and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2 prior to the service. Interment will be in the Springville Evergreen Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at http://uvfuneral.com.
Sandra Nelson, 86, of Lindon, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 in the Lindon 11th Ward, 1050 E. 100 North, Lindon. Family and friends may visit from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday evening at the church or from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Interment will be at 3:30 p.m. at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park 1736 E. 3300 South, Salt Lake City, Utah. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Joseph William Talbot, from Panguitch, Utah, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019. A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 1 at the LDS church located at 1200 W. 500 North, Provo.
Ernest Burdette Milner, 80, of Provo, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2 at the Provo City Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Friday, at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary prior to the services. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Stanley James Harvey, 92, of Nampa, Idaho, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 at the Bonneville 5th Ward chapel, 85 S. 900 East, Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2 at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 E. Center St., and from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church prior to services. Interment at Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841.
Ronald Paul Farrell, 74, of Provo, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. Friends and family may visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2 at the Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Interment with military honors will be announced by Walker Sanderson Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Ralph Harper passed away Tuesday July 30, 2019. Services will be announced by Walker Sanderson Funeral Home online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Gary Blynn Underwood, 77, of Mapleton, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 at the LDS chapel located at 1068 S. 1600 West in Mapleton. There will be a viewing held at the church from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services. Condolences may be sent at http://wheelermortuaries.com.
DoroLou Horrocks Clayson, 91, of Santaquin, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 5 at the Santaquin 13th Ward, 90 S. 200 East. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4 at Brown Family Mortuary, 66 S. 300 East, Santaquin and also from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church. View obituary and share condolences at http://brownfamilymortuary.com.
John Jay Barney, 32, of Santaquin, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was working. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2 at the Santaquin East stake center, 548 S. 400 East. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Brown Family Mortuary, 66 S. 300 East, Santaquin, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church prior to the services. Burial will follow at Santaquin City Cemetery. Share condolences at http://brownfamilymortuary.com.
Franklin Delano Barkdull, 85, of Lindon passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 in the Manila Ward chapel, 3396 N. 900 West, Pleasant Grove. Family and friends may attend a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2 at Olpin Family Mortuary, 494 S. 300 East, Pleasant Grove or from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday prior to services at the church. Interment will be at Montpelier City Cemetery, Montpelier, Idaho, under direction of Olpin Family Mortuary in Pleasant Grove. Condolences may be sent to the family and complete obituary information is available at http://olpinmortuary.com.
Beth Margaret Shoell Carter, 92, of Lindon, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5 at the Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East. A viewing will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Monday at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem, prior to the services. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMotuary.com.