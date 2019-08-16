Death Notices
Alice Montano, 85, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at home in Orem. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17 at the St. Peters Catholic Church, 634 Caveman Drive, American Fork, where viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16 and prior to services from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday. Interment in American Fork City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Earnest “Earnie” Edmund Wetzel, 92, of Payson, passed away on Aug. 10, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at the Utah Veterans Memorial Park, 17111 1700 West, Bluffdale. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 S. 100 West, Payson. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com.
Franklin Noyes Calderwood, 95, of Goshen, Utah, passed away on Aug. 11, 2019. As per his request, he will be cremated. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com.
Joanne Margie Shaum King, 84, of Provo, passed away Aug. 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at the Edgemont 8th Ward chapel, 3050 Mojave Lane, Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family Sunday, Aug. 18 at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 East Center Street, and at the church from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday prior to services. Interment, Eastlawn Memorial Hills. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841
James Cramton Templin, 87, of Alpine, Utah, passed away on Aug. 12, 2019. Graveside services will be held at Highland Cemetery in Highland, Utah, at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Online condolences and obituary found at http://premierfuneral.com.
Barbara Christina Petersen, 80, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in American Fork. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16 at Utah Valley Mortuary, 1966 W. 700 North, Lindon, Utah. Interment with military honors in Spring City Cemetery, 100 E. Center St., Spring City, Utah. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Stephanie Horne-Thomson, 45, passed away on Aug. 13, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at the Cascade 7th Ward, 400 E. 400 North, Orem, Utah. There will be a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16 at the church and on Saturday from 10 to 11:15 a.m. prior to funeral services. Interment will be in Eastlawn Memorial Hills. To express condolences, visit http://NelsonMortuary.com.
Ivan Karl Holt, 81, of Orem, passed away Aug. 14, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Friends may visit prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Virginia Warburton Morgan, 95, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in Sandy. Private Graveside Services will be held on a later date. Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Doyle Dewis Shaw, 72, of Provo, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in the Provo City Cemetery. There will be a viewing held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 E. 200 South in Springville prior to the services. To leave condolences, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Gregory Eugene Chester, 71, of Lindon passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. Funeral services are pending and will be announced by Olpin Family Mortuary, Pleasant Grove.
Braden Tyler Memmott, 28, passed away Aug. 4, 2019. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, Spanish Fork Cemetery, 420 S. 400 East, Spanish Fork. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family at http://walkersanderson.com.
Bonnie Lou Norman Allred, 87, of Orem, passed away Aug. 8, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, Sunset Heights 4th Ward chapel, 500 S. 600 West, Orem. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem, and prior to services from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
William Jared Wainwright, 12, of Provo, passed away Aug. 8, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in the Lakeside 4th Ward at 102 N. 2400 West Provo. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, and prior to the services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., both visitations located at the church. Interment will be in the Historic Springville City Cemetery, 400 S. 200 West, Springville. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Colleen Purcell Liufau, 73, of Orem, passed away Aug. 9, 2019. A family service will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, followed by a visitation from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Bishop’s service will follow starting at noon, location to be announced. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Rodney Ren Hatch, 85, of Spanish Fork, passed away on Aug. 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at the Spanish Fork 2nd Ward, 541 W. Center St., Spanish Fork. A viewing will be held on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at the Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main St., Spanish Fork, from 6 to 8 p.m. and also on Monday prior to the services at the church from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at: http://walkerobits.com.