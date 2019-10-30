Death Notices
Peggy Dawn Sparks Camp, 84, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at the LDS chapel at 828 S. Locust Ave., Pleasant Grove, where a viewing will be held prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. the same day at Pioneer Cemetery in Salina, Utah. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Ralph DeVere Barnes, 92, of Orem, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the mortuary. Interment will be at Springville Evergreen Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Delfido Vernon Martinez, 90, of Orem, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Funeral service information is pending and under the direction of Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Gloria Rasmussen Staheli, 87, of Spanish Fork, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 1 at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main St., Spanish Fork. Family and friends may visit from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Friday prior to the service. Interment will be at Springville Evergreen Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Louise Partner Harrison, 67, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Provo, Utah. Funeral services held Friday, Nov. 1 at 12 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1260 West 1150 North, Provo. A viewing will be held Thursday, Oct. 31 at Nelson Family Mortuary, 4780 N. University Ave., Provo, from 6-8 p.m. and at the church Friday, Nov. 1 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. To read the full obituary and to send condolences visit http://NelsonMortuary.com.
Fay G. Rowley, 85, of Lehi, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 2 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the mortuary, prior to the services. Interment will be at the East Lawn Memorial Hills Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
John David Lee, 56, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at home in Spanish Fork, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Spanish Fork 16th Ward, 505 E. 900 North, Spanish Fork, where viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 and prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Interment in Spanish Fork City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Evelyn Mae Larsen, 93, passed away Oct. 25, 2019, in Provo, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1 at Utah Valley Mortuary, 1966 W. 700 North, Lindon, Utah, where a viewing will be held prior to the service from 4 to 4:45 p.m. Interment will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, in the Sacramento Memorial Lawn Cemetery, 6100 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, California. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Willard Richard Petersen Jr., 92, of Provo, Utah, passed away Oct. 26, 2019. Funeral services will be held at noon, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the Grandview 1st Ward chapel, 1555 N. 1350 West, Provo. The family will receive friends from 9:45 to 11:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment, Timpanogos Memorial Gardens. To view the full obituary and to leave condolences for the family, please go to http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841.
Marjorie Lenore Curtis Stucki, 90, of Payson, passed away Oct. 23, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Payson 1st Ward, 225 S. 400 East, Payson. Family and friends may visit from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at Springville Evergreen Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Dick Ray Paulsen, 77, of Orem, passed away Oct. 24, 2019. TIME CORRECTION: Funeral services will be at noon, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the Orem 1st Ward, 80 S. 280 East, Orem. Family and friends may visit 6 to 8 p.m., Friday and prior to services from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 North 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Colleen Johnson Platt, 75, of Lehi, passed away Oct. 27, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday Nov. 2, 2019, at the Walker Sanderson Funeral Home 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Friends may visit with the family from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home before the services. Interment will be in the East Lawn Memorial Hills Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Mark Rolla Facer, 87, of Provo, passed away Oct. 23, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, Oak Hills stake center, 925 N. Temple Drive, Provo. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Gary Wallace Larson, 73, of Pleasant Grove, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in the Timpanogos 7th Ward chapel, 315 E. 500 North, Pleasant Grove. Family and friends may attend a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Olpin Family Mortuary, 494 S. 300 East, Pleasant Grove, Utah, and from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the church prior to services. Interment will be in the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family and a full obituary is available at http://olpinmortuary.com.
Martin Glen Jenkins, 63, formerly of Orem, Utah, passed away in Arizona City, Arizona. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Olpin-Sundberg & Wheeler Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem, Utah. A full obituary may be seen and condolences expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
JoElla DeWolf Christensen, 82, of American Fork, Utah, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Funeral services are pending under the direction of Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Russell Larry Spencer, 79, passed away on Oct. 23, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the Oak Hills 1st Ward, 1038 N. 1200 East, Provo. There will be a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the church and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday prior to services at the church. Interment will be in Eastlawn Memorial Hills, Provo. To read the obituary and express condolences, visit http://NelsonMortuary.com.
Mary Faye Smith Alger, 73 of Springville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in the Springville 14th Ward chapel at 672 N. 250 West in Springville. There will be a viewing from noon to 12:45 p.m. at the chapel prior to the services. To leave condolences, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com.