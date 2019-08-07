Death Notices
Jeffrey Paxton Cooksey, 64, of Springville, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Services are pending under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary. To express condolences to the family, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Alayne Ann Sare, 52, passed away on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Lehi, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the Cedar Hollow 8th Ward chapel located at 1020 E. 1900 North, Lehi, Utah, where a viewing will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8. Interment will be in the Lehi City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at http://uvfuneral.com.
Stella Vigil Archuleta, 82, of Salem, formerly of Springville, passed away on Aug. 3, 2019. Friends and family are invited to the viewing on Aug. 7, 2019; Rosary at 6 p.m., viewing to follow at 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main St., Spanish Fork, Utah. Funeral services will be held on Aug. 8, 2019; eulogy at 11:30 a.m. and Mass at noon at San Andres Catholic Church, 315 E. 100 North, Payson Utah. Interment will follow at the Spanish Fork Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com.
Lila Sabey Robey, 94, of Provo, passed away Aug. 3, 2019. Graveside services will be held at noon, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State St., Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 E. Center St., prior to services at the cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841.
Lana Jean Finch Barclay, 69, of Spanish Fork, passed away Aug. 2, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in the Spanish Peak Ward, 1750 E. 750 South, Spanish Fork, Utah. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, at Berg Mortuary, 185 East Center St., Provo, and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Friday at the church. Interment, Timpanogos Memorial Gardens, 1000 N. 400 East, Orem, Utah. For the full obituary and to express condolences to the family, go to http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841.
Michael Todd Marble, 42, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Funeral services will be held at noon, Friday, Aug. 9t at the Riverside 2nd Ward, 612 W. Pony Express Parkway, Saratoga Springs, Utah, where viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 8, and from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday prior to services. Interment in Orem City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
William Golden Taylor, 60, passed away on Aug. 3, 2019, in Orem, Utah. A viewing will be held from 11:30 am to 1 p.m. Aug. 10, at Utah Valley Mortuary, 1966 W. 700 North, Lindon. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the Orem City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at http://uvfuneral.com.
Heather Dawn (Cundiff) Meyer, 35, of Spanish Fork and Orem passed away on July 26, 2019. The family has decided to hold a private family wake. Please pay your respects to her and her family and read her obituary at http://thememories.com.
Ranae Davis Stone, 96, of Orem, Utah, passed away, Thursday, July 25, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at the Hillcrest 4th Ward chapel on 440 E. 800 South, Orem, Utah. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in the Springville Evergreen Cemetery. Condolences and a full obituary my be seen and expressed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Anthony James Anguiano, 38, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Lehi, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Manilla 11th Ward, 850 N. 900 East, American Fork, where viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 9, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday prior to services. Interment in Pleasant Grove City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Preston Taylor Black, 56, of Pleasant Grove, Utah, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Olpin Family Mortuary, 494 S. 300 East, Pleasant Grove. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the Pleasant Grove East stake center, 825 Loader Drive, Pleasant Grove, with a private family viewing from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services. Interment will be in the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family and a complete obituary is available at http://olpinmortuary.com.
Donald Hugh Holdaway, 81, of Lindon, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in the Lindon Third Ward chapel, 320 W. 500 North, Lindon, Utah. Family and friends may attend viewings from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Olpin Family Mortuary, 494 S. 300 East, Pleasant Grove and from 9 to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday prior to the services at the church. Interment will be in the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family and a complete obituary available at http://olpinmortuary.com.
Phillip Avei Matina, 44, of Provo, passed away July 29, 2019. A celebration of Phillip’s life will be held on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the LDS stake center, 345 E. 4525 North, Provo, Utah. A family service will be held from 9 to 11 a.m., final goodbyes from 11 a.m. to noon and services from noon to 1 p.m. Interment, Timpanogos Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841.
Blake Jeffery Hymas, 68, of Springville, passed away July 29, 2019. Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, Cascade Ward building, 400 N. 400 East, Orem. Friends and family may visit prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the church. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Les A DeMille, 74, of American Fork, passed away Aug. 2, 2019. Graveside Services will be at 10 a.m., Monday Aug. 12, 2019, at the Utah Veterans Cemetery at 17111 S. 1700 West, Bluffdale. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Melpha Babcock Healy, 99, of Orem, passed away Aug. 4, 2019. Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 in the Cascade 3rd Ward, 1051 E. 200 North, Orem. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem, or from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family, and a full obituary may be viewed at http://walkersanderson.com.
Edward A Hargis, 68, passed away Sunday Aug. 4, 2019. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday Aug. 8, 2019, at the Utah Veterans Memorial Park, 17111 S. Camp Williams Road, Bluffdale. Condolences may be shared with the family at http://walkersanderson.com.
Don Wilcox Pack, 83, of Springville, passed away Aug. 4, 2019,. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at the Spring Creek 14th Ward chapel, 672 N. 250 West, Springville, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment, Provo City Cemetery. To view the full obituary and to leave condolences, please go to http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841.
Constance Merle Strong Hendrikse, 93, of American Fork, Utah, passed away, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem. A viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the services at the mortuary. Burial will be in the St. George City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.