Death Notices
Ann Cherry Thompson, 75, passed peacefully in her home in Payson, Utah, with her family at her side on Sept. 26, 2019. Funeral services are scheduled at noon on Friday, Oct. 3, 2019, at the Payson Stake Center, 650 W. 800 South. The family will also host a visitation from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at the same location prior to the funeral. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home. The family requests donations to cancer research in lieu of flowers. Interment will be in the Payson City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com.
Floyd Dale Nuttall, 70, of Pleasant Grove, passed away Sept. 26, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at the Berg Drawing Room chapel, 185 E. Center St., Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at the mortuary and from 9:30 to 10:50 a.m. Thursday prior to services. Interment, Utah Veterans Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841
Senorina Baeza Armenta, 84, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem, Utah, and from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, prior to Mass at the church. A Mass will be held at noon on Wednesday at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 65 E. 500 North, Orem, Utah. Condolences and a full obituary may be seen and expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Barbara Joan Carter Clark, 82, of Payson, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 E. 200 South in Springville. There will also be a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday evening at Wheeler Mortuary and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday prior to the services. Condolences may be sent at http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Marion Ross Conner, 71, passed away on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 in Orem, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the Saratoga Springs 3rd Ward chapel, 49 E. Centennial Blvd., Saratoga Springs, Utah, where viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1 and prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Interment with military honors in Spanish Fork City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Tyson Don Bybee, 31, of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at the Spanish Fork 8th Ward Chapel, 1006 E. 200 South, Spanish Fork, Utah. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday evening, Oct. 3, at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main St., Spanish Fork, and from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. on Friday at the church prior to the service. Interment will be in the Spanish Fork City Cemetery. Condolence may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Yolanda Maria Thompson, 40, of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Provo, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at the Cambridge Ward chapel, 275 S. 1400 East, Spanish Fork, Utah. Family and friends may visit from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. on Friday morning prior to the service. Interment will be in the Spanish Fork City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Beverly Leavitt, 87, of Orem, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, Canyon View 5th Ward, 1090 N. 400 East, Orem. Friends and family may visit from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in the Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem or before the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com
Lynlee Robinson, 35, of Provo, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday Oct. 2, 2019, Spanish Fork Cemetery 420 S. 400 East, Spanish Fork. Friends and family may visit from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday Oct. 1, 2019, in the Walker Sanderson Funeral Home 85 E. 300 South, Provo. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com
Keith Richard Newman, 69, of Orem passed away Sept. 28, 2019. Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in the Aspen 4th Building 1600 N. 828 West, Orem. Friends may visit with the family from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the church prior to the services. Interment will be in the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be offered online to the family at http://walkersanderson.com.