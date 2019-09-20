Death Notices
Joyce Young Foxon, 82, of Galt, California, passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20 at the Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State St., Provo. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Joan Fitzgerald Larsen, 52, of Nephi, Utah, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Nephi 7th Ward chapel, 222 S. 100 East, Nephi. A visitation will be held prior to the memorial service from 1 to 3 p.m. at the same location. To read a full obituary and express condolences, please visit http://LegacyFunerals.com.
Ronald Earl Mason, 75, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Oct. 5. To read a full obituary and express condolences, please visit http://legacyfunerals.com.
Jack Preston Johnson, 82, of Orem, passed away on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 20 at the LDS chapel at 90 N. 600 West, Orem. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church prior to services. Interment will be at the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Carmen Anderson Stevens, 78, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Pleasant Grove, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Timpanogos 3rd Ward chapel, 425 E. 500 North, Pleasant Grove. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Interment will be at Monroe City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Patricia Brower, 77, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Highland, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20 at the Highland 22nd Ward Building, 9621 N. 6050 West, Highland, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Riverview Cemetery, Firth, Idaho. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Ina Marie Jorgensen Robbins, 98, of Springville, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at the LDS chapel at 245 S. 600 East in Springville. There will be a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 E. 200 South in Springville and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the chapel prior to the services. Condolences may be sent at http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Linda Wilde Peterson, 63, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at the LDS chapel at 225 S. 400 East, Payson. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church prior to the services. Interment will be in the Payson City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Lynn Tanner Lowry, 92, of Orem, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, Hillcrest 6th Ward, 1035 S. 800 East, Orem. Family and friends may visit 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem, and prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Interment with full military honors will be in the Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Leighton Weber, of Provo, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 in the Franklin 1st Ward at 610 W. 300 South, Provo. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20 at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home at 85 E. 300 South, Provo. Interment will be at the Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Kristy Silver Phillips, 65, of Provo, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Oak Hills 5th Ward, 1960 N. 1500 East, Provo. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20 and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at the church prior to services. Interment will be at Springville Evergreen Cemetery, 1997 S. 400 East, Springville. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Richard Mark Schelin, 84, of Lehi, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 23 North Lake 2nd Ward, 828 S. Center St., Lehi. Family and friends may visit prior to services 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Hills, 4800 N. 650 East, Provo, Utah. Military honors to be performed. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Orson Herrmann, 80, passed away Sept. 17, 2019 in Cedar Hills, Utah. Funeral services will be at 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the Cedar Hills 18th Ward, 3950 W. Cedar Hills Drive, Cedar Hills, Utah, with a viewing prior to services from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Interment and concluding services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the Utah Veterans Memorial Park, 17111 S. Camp Williams Road, Bluffdale, Utah. For more information, go to http://premierfuneral.com.