Death Notices
Ronald Earl Mason, 75, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Oct. 5. To read a full obituary and express condolences, please visit http://legacyfunerals.com.
Carmen Anderson Stevens, 78, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Pleasant Grove, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Timpanogos 3rd Ward chapel, 425 E. 500 North, Pleasant Grove. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Interment will be at Monroe City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Patricia Brower, 77, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Highland, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20 at the Highland 22nd Ward Building, 9621 N. 6050 West, Highland, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Riverview Cemetery, Firth, Idaho. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Ina Marie Jorgensen Robbins, 98, of Springville, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at the LDS chapel at 245 S. 600 East in Springville. There will be a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 E. 200 South in Springville and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the chapel prior to the services. Condolences may be sent at http://wheelermortuaries.com.
W. Flake Fairbourn, 73, of Elberta, Utah, passed away Sept. 18, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23 at 11 am in the Elberta LDS church where friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Monday. Interment with military honors will follow in the Goshen City cemetery. View obituary and share condolences at http://brownfamilymortuary.com.
Jack Melvin Byrne, 72, of Orem, passed away Sept. 17, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at the Aspen 5th Ward chapel, 828 W. 1600 North, Orem, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20 at the Berg Mortuary of Orem, 500 N. State St., and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church prior to services. Interment, Timpanogos Memorial Gardens. For the full obituary and to send condolences to the family, go to http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841.
Lynn Tanner Lowry, 92, of Orem, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Hillcrest 6th Ward, 1035 S. 800 East, Orem. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem and prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Interment with full military honors will be in the Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Edward Louis Huebner Jr., 74, of Provo, passed away Sept. 15, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at the Utah Veterans Memorial Park, 17111 S. Camp Williams Road, Bluffdale, Utah. Condolences may be expressed at http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841
Charlene Shurtz Wakefield, 73, of Provo, passed away Sept. 18, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State St. Friends may visit with the family from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 E. Center St., prior to services at the cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841
Pauline M Adams, 82, of Orem, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Funeral services are pending and will be announced by Olpin Family Mortuary, Pleasant Grove.
Lorna Cowley Walker, 94, of Lindon, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Funeral services are pending and will be announced by Olpin Family Mortuary, Pleasant Grove.
Leighton Weber, of Provo, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 in the Franklin 1st Ward at 610 W. 300 South, Provo. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20 at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home at 85 E. 300 South, Provo. Interment will be at the Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Kristy Silver Phillips, 65, of Provo, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Oak Hills 5th Ward, 1960 N. 1500 East, Provo. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20 and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at the church prior to services. Interment will be at Springville Evergreen Cemetery, 1997 S. 400 East, Springville. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Richard Mark Schelin, 84, of Lehi, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 23 North Lake 2nd Ward, 828 S. Center St., Lehi. Family and friends may visit prior to services 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Hills, 4800 N. 650 East, Provo, Utah. Military honors to be performed. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Julia Payne Brereton, 75, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Grandview 13th Ward, 1260 W. 1150 North, Provo. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to services Saturday at the church. Interment will be in East Lawn Memorial Hills, 4800 N. 650 East, Provo. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.