Death Notices
Maria Louise Shepherd Dickerson, 79, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State Street, Orem. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the services at the mortuary. Burial will be at Springville Evergreen Cemetery. Condolences and a full obituary may be expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Christopher J. Ashworth, 58, passed away in Pleasant Grove Monday, July 22, 2019. Private family services were held July 25. Funeral directors: Premier Funeral Services.
Rebecca “Becca” Jackson, 37, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, in Provo, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2 at the Edgemont 5th Ward chapel located at 350 E. 2950 North, Provo, where viewings will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 and prior to the service from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2. Interment will be at Springville Evergreen Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at http://uvfuneral.com.
Lenard Allen Hair, 48, of Provo, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem. Viewings will be held at the mortuary from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday prior to the services. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Sandra Nelson, 86, of Lindon, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 in the Lindon 11th Ward, 1050 E. 100 North, Lindon. Family and friends may visit Friday at the church from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. or Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at 3:30 p.m. at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 1736 E. 3300 South, Salt Lake City, Utah. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Ernest Burdette Milner, 80, of Provo, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2 at the Provo City Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Friday, at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary prior to the services. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Ronald Paul Farrell, 74, of Provo, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. Friends and family may visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2 at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Interment with military honors will be announced by Walker Sanderson Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
DoroLou Horrocks Clayson, 91, of Santaquin, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5 at the Santaquin 13th ward, 90 S. 200 East. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4 at Brown Family Mortuary, 66 S. 300 East, Santaquin and also from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday at the church. View the full obituary and share condolences at http://brownfamilymortuary.com.
Beth Margaret Shoell Carter, 92, of Lindon, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5 at the Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East. A viewing will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Monday at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem, prior to the services. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMotuary.com.
Patricia Ann Smith Jepperson, 86, of Provo, Utah, passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5 at Hyrum City Cemetery, 500-600 E. Main St., Hyrum, Utah. A viewing will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Blake Hymas, 68, of Springville, passed away July 29, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8 at the Cascade Ward Building, 400 N. 400 East, Orem. Friends and family may visit prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8 at the church. Interment will be at Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.