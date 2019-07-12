Death Notices
”Sunny” Amarante Maestas, 68, of Medanales, New Mexico, passed away on June 20, 2019. A memorial mass will be held at noon on Monday, July 15, 2019, at the San Andres Catholic Church, 315 E. 100 North, Payson. A rosary will be held from 6 to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at Walker Funeral Home, 587 S. 100 West, Payson. Visitation will follow the rosary from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Payson City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com.
Beth Dowdell Taylor, 90, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, in American Fork, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 13 at the Heatheridge 1st Ward, 620 East Heather Road, Orem, Utah, where a viewing will be held prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment in Orem City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Ethan Larry Bertrum Nahu Timoko, 27, of Springville, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 190 N. 800 West, Orem. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the church prior to the services. Interment will be in the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
LeMond Sorensen (Lee), 81, of Nampa, Idaho, formerly of Santaquin, Utah, passed away on July 8, 2019. Services will be held at noon, Friday, July 12 at the Santaquin LDS chapel located at 545 N. 200 East. There will be a visitation time from 11 to 11:45 a.m. the morning of July 12 prior to the services at noon at the church listed. Internment will be in the Springville Evergreen Cemetery.
Ruth Elmer, 90, of Payson, passed away on July 8, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Payson Stake Center, 650 W. 800 South, Payson. A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at the church. Visitation will also be held prior to service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at the Payson City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com.
LaMar J. Alvey, 81, of Payson, Utah, passed away on July 8, 2019. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Walker Funeral Home of Payson, 587 S. 100 West, Payson. Graveside services will be held at noon, following the viewing, at the Goshen City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Peggy Lorene Simmons Burnett, 87, of Draper, Utah, passed away, Monday, July 8, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Timpanogos Memorial Gardens, 100 N. 400 East, Orem, Utah. Condolences and a full obituary may be seen an expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Bertha Lavon Young Richards, 87, of Provo, passed away July 8, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 15, 2019, at the Bonneville 3rd Ward chapel, 715 S. Utah Ave., Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 E. Center St., Sunday, July 14, and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Monday at the church prior to services. Interment, Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841
Brian Niels Jensen, 48, of Provo, passed away July 8, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Grandview 4th Ward chapel, 1081 W. 1060 North, Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, July 12, at the church and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., Saturday prior to services. Interment, Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841.
Heber Lee Davis, 88, of Provo, passed away July 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Parkway 2nd Ward chapel, 2801 W. 620 North, Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment, Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841.
Holly Marie Jenkins Peterson, 39, along with her infant daughter, Wren Holly Peterson, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 13, at the Eagle Mountain East stake center, 7250 N. Porters Crossing Parkway, Eagle Mountain, Utah, where viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, July 12, and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday prior to services. Interment in Marion City Cemetery, Kamas, Utah. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Helen Lucile Rhoades, 89, of Lindon, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, in the Lindon Central Stake Center, 56 E. 600 North, Lindon. A viewing will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Olpin Family Mortuary, 494 S. 300 East, Pleasant Grove and from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. on Monday prior to the funeral services at the church. Interment will be in the Lindon City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family and a complete obituary found at http://olpinmortuary.com.
Avon Peterson Anderson, passed away on July 4, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, in the American Fork 38th Ward building at 238 E. 110 South, American Fork. Family and friends may visit that morning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Shelton Memorial Park Cemetery in Shelton, Washington. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared online with the family at http://walkersanderson.com.
Geraldine Peterson Pigott Golding passed away on July 5, 2019, four days before her 96th birthday. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Bonneville 13th Ward chapel, 1498 E. 800 South, Provo. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the church. Interment will be in the Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State St., Provo. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared online with the family at http://walkersanderson.com.
Maxine Davis Keith, 92, of Orem, passed away July 6, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 12, 2019, Orem Orchard stake center, 810 E. 600 North, Orem, Utah. Family and friends are invited to a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, July 11, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem, or prior to services from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. on Friday. Interment will be at Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State St., Provo. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared online with the family at http://walkersanderson.com.
James Christian Jensen, 82, of Lindon, passed away July 5, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Monday, July 15, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Family and friends may visit from 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, July 14, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, and prior to services on from 10 to 10:50 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Lindon City Cemetery, 500 N. 200 East, Lindon. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family at http://walkersanderson.com.
Thomas Hardy McClure, 81, of Orem, passed away July 7, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019, Heatheridge 1st Ward, 620 E. Heather Road, Orem. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared online with the family at http://walkersanderson.com.
Emily Louise Wilcox Johnson, 96, of Orem, passed away July 11, 2019. Funeral services are pending and will be announced by Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Condolences may be offered and memories shared online with the family at http://walkersanderson.com.
Janet Ethel Ferguson Wing, 77, of Provo, passed away July 10, 2019. Funeral services will be Monday, July 15, 2019, 11 a.m., in the Pioneer 2nd ward at 450 N. 220 West, Provo. Family and friends 6 to 8 p.m. may visit Sunday, July 14, 2019,in the church. Interment will be in the Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared online with the family at http://walkersanderson.com.