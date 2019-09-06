Death Notices
Karen Anderson Cowley, 75, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, in Orem, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the Cascade 3rd Ward chapel at 1051 E. 200 North, Orem, Utah, where viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5 and prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6. Interment will be in the Orem City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at http://uvfuneral.com.
Alva Jay Van Wagoner, 89, passed away Aug. 26, 2019,. Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel at 1215 N. 1000 West, Mapleton, Utah. Inurnment in Springville Evergreen Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Christie Ann Anderson Cherrington, 84, of Elk Ridge, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019,. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in the LDS chapel located at 450 N. Elk Ridge Drive, Elk Ridge. There will be a viewing held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 E. 200 South in and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church Springville prior to the services. For full obituary and to leave condolences, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Sheryl Earl Garrick, 79, passed away on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Orem, Utah. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the Pleasant Grove 12th Ward chapel, 828 S. Locust Ave., Pleasant Grove, Utah. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7 at the Provo City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at http://uvfuneral.com.
Marianne Liddle, 47, passed away Aug. 30, 2019, in Orem, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Battle Creek 3rd Ward, 1222 Nathaniel Drive, Pleasant Grove, Utah, where viewings will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10 and prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Interment in Pleasant Grove City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Lee Hone Johnson, 81, of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Spanish Fork, Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the Canyon Ridge Stake Center chapel, 1911 E. 1850 South, Spanish Fork, Utah. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main St., Spanish Fork, Utah, and on Friday morning at the church from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Dallas Orlin John, 85, of Elk Ridge, Utah, passed away on Sept. 1, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the LDS church, 450 Elk Ridge Drive, Elk Ridge, Utah. A visitation will be held prior to service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at the Payson City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com.
Jay Arthur Burgess, 76, of Provo, passed away Sept. 2, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Sept. 7, 2019, at the Berg Drawing Room chapel, 185 E. Center St., Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family at the mortuary from 9:30 to 10:50 a.m. prior to services. Interment, Provo City Cemetery. To view the full obituary and to leave condolences for the family, please go to http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841.
Nathaniel Jacob Hilborn, 24, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 6, at the Provo Parkway stake center, 2801 W. 620 North, Provo, Utah, where a visitation will be held prior to services from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Interment in Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State St., Provo, Utah. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Angel Lita Comte Swane, 55, of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in Provo, Utah. Memorial services will be held at a later date, per her wishes. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Margaret Grace Smith Hamilton, 75, of Springville, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. Services pending under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Springville. In lieu of flowers please donate to the https://parkinsonhope.org foundation for Parkinson’s Disease. For full obituary and to leave condolences, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Burral Dean Marshall, 89, of New Harmony, Utah, passed on Aug. 31, 2019. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Walker Funeral Home at 187 S. Main St., Spanish Fork, Utah, with the assistance of Walker Mortuary. Family and friends may call prior for a viewing from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be in the Spanish Fork City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Eric Darrell Juchau, 36, of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away and a celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the LDS Church located at 870 E. Canyon Road, Spanish Fork, Utah. Condolences may be sent to the family a: http://walkerobits.com.
SERVICE CORRECTION: Dorothy Edna Gentsch NeSmith Chenchick, 96, of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Dorothy will be cremated and then interred at the Spanish Fork Cemetery, 420 S. 400 East, Spanish Fork, Utah. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Robert Morris Patrick, 92, of Salt Lake City, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 E. 200 South in Springville. There will be a viewing held Saturday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the services. To leave condolences, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com.
James Alfred Hill, 75, of Santaquin, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in the LDS chapel located at 1230 S. 500 East, Springville. There will be a viewing held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 E. 200 South in Springville and from 11:45 to 12:45 p.m. Friday at the church prior to the services. For full obituary and to leave condolences, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Dorothy Moore Robertson, 83, of Orem, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Family and friends may visit prior to services from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State St., Provo. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.