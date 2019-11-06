Death Notices
John Atebata, 67, of Provo, Utah, passed away, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel on 667 N. 600 East, Provo. A viewing will be held from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Burial will be at the Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Rose Edith Eichler Wood, 89, of Spanish Fork, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m.Friday, Nov. 8 at the Benjamin 2nd Ward Chapel, 3238 W. 7300 South, Benjamin, Utah. Family and friends may visit Thursday, Nov. 7 from 6-8 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main St., Spanish Fork, and again from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday at the church prior to the service. Interment will be at the Spanish Fork City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.walkerobits.com.
John Edward Fitts Jr., 39, of Provo, passed away, Oct. 31, 2019. Services are under the direction of Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://www.SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Darlene Bessie Hatch, 67, of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Spanish Fork. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. at the Spanish Fork South Stake Center chapel, 870 E. Canyon Road, Spanish Fork. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the South Stake Center and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday prior to the service. Interment will be in the Salem City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Robert A. (Bob) Hauser, 81, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at home in Eagle Mountain, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Eagle Mountain 6th Ward, 4142 N. Lake Mountain Road, Eagle Mountain, where a viewing will be held prior to services from 9:00-10:30 a.m. Interment at Pony Express Memorial Cemetery, Eagle Mountain. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://www.uvfuneral.com.
Joan ‘Jody’ White Rice, 87, of Provo, passed away Nov. 2, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Berg Drawing Room Chapel, 185 E. Center St., Provo. Friends may visit with the family from 1-1:50 p.m. prior to services. Interment at Eastlawn Memorial Hills. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://www.bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841
Randall Karl Evans, 67, of Spanish Fork, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8 at the Mapleton White Church at 31 W. Maple St., Mapleton. There will be a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wheeler Mortuary, 82 W. 400 North, Mapleton and Friday at the church one hour prior to services. To leave condolences, please visit http://www.wheelermortuaries.com.
Guy Elden Wilson, 93, of Mapleton, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Mapleton White Church at 31 W. Maple Street, Mapleton. There will be a viewing Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 E. 200 South in Springville and Saturday at the church from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services. To leave condolences, please visit http://www.wheelermortuaries.com.
Collette Joy Bergeron, 92, of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Spanish Fork. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
John Kenneth Balser, 91 of Orem, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building, 865 W. 1100 North, Orem. Viewings will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Hills Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://www.SundbergOlpinMortaury.com.
Destiney Lyn Foot, 15, passed away Oct. 31, 2019, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Highland Ward, 470 E. Salem Canal Road, Salem, with a viewing prior from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Online condolences may be offered at http://premierfuneral.com.
Matthew J Davis, 40, of Orem, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at Cascade Stake Center, 481 E. Center St., Orem. Friends and family may visit from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 and prior to services Saturday, Nov. 9 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://www.walkersanderson.com.
LaZell Felix Druce, 92, of Springville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. A visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Graveside services will follow at 1 p.m. at the Springville Evergreen Cemetery, 1997 S. 400 East, Springville. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Janice Marie Piccolo, 82, of Orem, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 in the Orchard 1st Ward chapel, 670 E. 800 North, Orem. Friends may visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday Nov. 8 at the Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem or from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church prior to the services. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Verla Smyth, 56, passed away Nov. 1, 2019, in Washington, D.C. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Grove Creek 8th Ward chapel, 1176 N. 730 East, Pleasant Grove, where a viewing will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be at the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Richard Clyde Waters, 86, of Payson, Utah, passed away Nov. 4, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8 at the LDS 1st Ward chapel, 200 S. 400 East in Payson. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Friday prior to the service at the same location. To read a full obituary and express condolences, please visit http://LegacyFunerals.com.
Karen Barker Osborne, 72, of Saratoga Springs, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 at the Olpin Family Mortuary Chapel, 494 S. 300 East, Pleasant Grove. Family and friends may attend a visitation from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment will be at the Roosevelt Memorial Park Cemetery at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Condolences may be sent to the family and complete obituary is available at http://olpinmortuary.com.