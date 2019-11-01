Death Notices
Phyllis Christensen Deuel, 84, of Orem, Utah, passed away, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 1 at the Cherry Hill 5th Ward chapel on 135 E. 2000 South, Orem, Utah. A viewing will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday prior to the services at the church. Burial will be at the Utah Veterans Cemetery & Memorial Park. Condolences and a full obituary may be seen and expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Ralph DeVere Barnes, 92, of Orem, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the mortuary. Interment will be at Springville Evergreen Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
John David Lee, 56, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at home in Spanish Fork, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Spanish Fork 16th Ward, 505 E. 900 North, Spanish Fork, where viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 and prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Interment in Spanish Fork City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Evelyn Mae Larsen, 93, passed away Oct. 25, 2019, in Provo, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1 at Utah Valley Mortuary, 1966 W. 700 North, Lindon, Utah, where a viewing will be held prior to the service from 4 to 4:45 p.m. Interment will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, in the Sacramento Memorial Lawn Cemetery, 6100 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, California. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Willard Richard Petersen Jr., 92, of Provo, passed away Oct. 26, 2019. Funeral services will be held at noon, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the Grandview 1st Ward chapel, 1555 N. 1350 West, Provo. The family will receive friends from 9:45 to 11:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment, Timpanogos Memorial Gardens. To view the full obituary and to leave condolences for the family, please go to http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841.
Linda Marie Potter Anderson, 76, of Murray, Utah, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, peacefully at her home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at the Little Cottonwood 8th Ward chapel, 6180 South Glenoaks St., Murray, Utah. A viewing will be held at the church from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 3rd and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday prior to the service. Interment, Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery, Sandy, Utah. Share condolences and view full obituary at http://brownfamilymortuary.com.
Mary Faye Smith Alger, 73 of Springville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in the Springville 14th Ward chapel at 672 N. 250 West in Springville. There will be a viewing from noon to 12:45 p.m. at the chapel prior to the services. To leave condolences, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com.
George Ralph Crane, 94, of Provo, Utah, died Oct. 27, 2019, in Provo, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Nelson Family Mortuary, 4780 N. University Ave., Provo, preceded by a viewing at 2 p.m. Full obituary at http://NelsonMortuary.com.
Wendell Alfred Davis, 91, of Payson, Utah, passed away on Oct. 29, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at the Mt. Nebo Stake Center, 608 W. 1400 South, Payson, Utah. A visitation will be held prior to service from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church. Interment will be at the Payson City Cemetery.
Lucille Cameron Bowles, 86, of Springville, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 E. 200 South in Springville, Utah. There will be a viewing at the mortuary one hour prior to the services. Condolences may be sent http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Shirley Wilson, 96, of Santaquin, Utah, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the Payson 7th Ward building, 681 E. 500 North, Payson, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to the service, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., at the church. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Richard Taylor Barlow, 83, passed away on Oct. 28, 2019. All services will be held at the Battle Creek 4th Ward chapel, 1106 E. 200 South, Pleasant Grove, Utah. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, with funeral services at noon. Interment at Highland City Cemetery. Online obituary at http://premierfuneral.com.
Jennie Arline Hall, 87, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Lindon, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 4, at the Spanish Fork 16th Ward, 505 E. 900 North, Spanish Fork, Utah, where a viewing will be held prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment in Salem City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Mark Rolla Facer, 87, of Provo, passed away Oct. 23, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, Oak Hills stake center, 925 N. Temple Drive, Provo. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Marjorie Lenore Curtis Stucki, 90, of Payson, passed away Oct. 23, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Payson 1st Ward, 225 S. 400 East, Payson. Family and friends may visit from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at Springville Evergreen Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Dick Ray Paulsen, 77, of Orem, passed away Oct. 24, 2019. TIME CORRECTION: Funeral services will be at noon, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the Orem 1st Ward, 80 S. 280 East, Orem. Family and friends may visit 6 to 8 p.m., Friday and prior to services from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 North 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Colleen Johnson Platt, 75, of Lehi, passed away Oct. 27, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday Nov. 2, 2019, at the Walker Sanderson Funeral Home 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Friends may visit with the family from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home before the services. Interment will be in the East Lawn Memorial Hills Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Matthew J Davis, 40, of Orem, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, Cascade Stake Center, 481 E. Center St., Orem. Friends and family may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, and prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Saturday at the church. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Candace Lee Miller, 62, of Orem passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Friends and family may visit prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Steven Molen Lowe, 59, of Clinton, Utah, passed away at his home. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Russon Mortuary at 1585 W. 300 South and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 1448 W. 1800 North, Clinton, Utah. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the Clinton City Cemetery located at 800 N. 750 West. Condolences may be shared with the family at http://russonmortuary.com.