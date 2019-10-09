Death Notices
Norma LaDean Stone Johnson, 91, of Spanish Fork, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 11 at the LDS chapel located at 1470 E. 130 North, Spanish Fork. There will be a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wheeler Mortuary Mapleton, 82 W. 400 North, Mapleton, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the chapel prior to services. Condolences may be sent at http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Kendell Thomas Ewell, 77, of Genola, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9 and from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 at the Genola church, 50 N. Main St., Genola. The funeral will be held at the same location at noon on Thursday, Oct. 10. Interment at Genola City Cemetery. View obituary and share condolences at http://brownfamilymortuary.com.
Evelyn Louise Kraus Olson, 96, of Orem, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 12 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the mortuary prior to services. Interment at Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Joan Vlasic Thomas, 85, of Genola, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 11 at the Genola chapel, 50 N. Main St., Genola. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday Oct. 10 and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11 at the Genola chapel. Interment will follow funeral services at the Goshen Cemetery, 10500 W. 15800 South, Goshen.
Gladys Mont-Rose Martial, 70, of Provo, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Windsor 3rd Ward Chapel, 1405 North Main St., Orem. Family and friends may visit at the church from 9-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment at Orem City Cemetery. To view the full obituary and leave condolences, please visit http://bergmortuary.com. 801-373-1841.
Frances Gardner Watkins, 89, of Orem passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 in Provo. Services are pending and will be announced by Sundberg-Olpin Funeral Home of Orem. 801-225-1530
Monya Gay Austin Adamson, 80, of Provo, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Graveside services will be held at noon Thursday, Oct. 10 at the Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State St., Provo. Friends may visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9 at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 E. Center St., and from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Thursday at the cemetery prior to services. To view the full obituary and leave condolences for the family, please visit http://bergmortuary.com. 801-373-1841
Earl Isaac Jacob, 95, of Orem, passed away, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 10 at the Timpview 4th Ward chapel, 1075 W. 1100 North, Orem. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Burial will be at Orem City Cemetery. To view the full obituary and leave condolences for the family, please visit http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Gayle Christensen Gardner, 86, of Orem, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Funeral services will be at noon, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in the Orem 6th Ward, 365 S. 900 East, Orem. Family and friends may visit that morning from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Lynn Blair Snow, 77, of Orem, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, Windsor 1st Ward, 1505 N. 130 East, Orem. Family and friends may visit that morning from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in Timpanogos Memorial Gardens, 1000 N. 400 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Barbara Ann Boyle, 83, of Orem, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 14 at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Family and friends may visit prior to services from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Henry Swan Todd, 85, of Provo, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Oak Hills stake center, 925 N. Temple Drive, Provo. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 11 to 11:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment at Eastlawn Memorial Hills. To view the full obituary and leave condolences for the family, please go to http://bergmortuary.com. 801-373-1841