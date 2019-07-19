Death Notices
Helen Lucille Rhoades, 89, of Lindon, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 15, at the Lindon Central Stake chapel, 56 E. 600 North, Lindon. Family and friends may attend viewings from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Olpin Family Mortuary, 494 S. 300 East, Pleasant Grove, and 9 a.m. Monday prior to the services at the church. Interment will be at Lindon City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://olpinmortuary.com.
Maureen Hansen Johnson, 73, of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Spanish Fork. Funeral services will be held at noon on Monday, July 22, 2019, at the Spanish Fork 17th Ward chapel, 1552 E. 750 South, Spanish Fork, Utah. Family and friends may visit at the church on from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 21, and from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. on Monday prior to the service. Interment will be in the Spanish Fork City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Sheldon “Jack” Austin Brereton, 80, of Duchesne, Utah, passed away on July 15, 2019. A funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Walker Funeral Home, 587 S. 100 West, Payson, Utah. Visitation will be held prior to service from 11 to 11:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com.
Shawn Sheridan Heaton, 50, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Cedar Hills, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Manila Creek 7th Ward chapel located at 1320 W. 3540 North, Pleasant Grove, Utah, where a visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment in the Eastlawn Memorial Hills Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Christine Frances Donaldson Grover, 104, of Springville, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in the LDS chapel at 400 E. 400 North, Springville. There will be a viewing from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 E. 200 South, Springville, and Saturday at the church one hour prior to the services. For full obituary and to leave condolences, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Roman Alexander Keil, 4, of Orem, Utah, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem, Utah. Viewings will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 18 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, July 19 prior to the services at the mortuary. A full obituary and condolences may be expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Carol Louise Gadd Kingsolver, 80, of Provo, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, in the Edgemont 8th Ward chapel at 3050 Mojave Lane in Provo. Family and friends may visit from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://goffmortuary.com. Interment will be in the Vine Bluff Cemetery in Nephi, Utah.
Christensen Afatia Toilolo, 29, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, in Orem, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, at the Orem 8th Tongan Ward, 150 E. 600 North, Orem, Utah, where viewings will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, July 19, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to services on Saturday. Interment in Lehi City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Sherry Elaine Morrill, 73, of Springville, passed away July 4, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Eastlawn Memorial Hills Cemetery, 4800 N. 650 East, Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 19, at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 E. Center St. Family and friends are to meet at the cemetery Saturday. Condolences may be expressed at http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841.
Emily Louise Wilcox Johnson, 96, of Orem, passed away July 11, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in the LDS Church located at 1875 N. 280 West, Orem. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, or from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be offered and memories shared online with the family at http://walkersanderson.com.
Barbara Elaine Meyerott Jackson, 87, of Orem, passed away July 13, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Canyon View 5th Ward, 1090 N. 400 East, Orem. Family and friends may visit that morning at the church from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Kelly Johnson, 60, of Cedar City, passed away July 14, 2019. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday July 20, 2019, at East Lawn Memorial Hills, 4800 N. 650 East, Provo. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
UPDATED: Jeannine Holt Parker, 62, passed away July 15, 2019. Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Friends and family may visit that morning from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Spanish Fork Cemetery, 420 S. 400 East, Spanish Fork, Utah. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Douglas Mack Hall, 44, of Bluffdale, Utah, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in the Mount Mahogony Fifth Ward Chapel, 1541 N. 1300 West, Pleasant Grove, where family and friends may attend a viewing from 9 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services. Interment will be in the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://olpinmortuary.com.