Death Notices
Christie Ann Anderson Cherrington, 84, of Elk Ridge, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in the LDS chapel located at 450 N. Elk Ridge Drive, Elk Ridge. There will be a viewing held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 E. 200 South in Springville and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church prior to the services. For full obituary and to leave condolences, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Judi Lynn Haller, 74, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, in Provo, Utah. Funeral services will be held at noon Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the Heatheridge 1st Ward, 620 Heather Road, Orem, Utah, where a viewing will be held prior to services from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Interment in Orem City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Sheri Dean Russell, 69, of American Fork, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in the American Fork Hillcrest Stake Center, 165 N. 350 West, American Fork, where family and friends may be able to attend a viewing prior to funeral services from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be in the Veterans Memorial Park, Bluffdale, Utah, under the direction of Olpin Family Mortuary, Pleasant Grove. Condolences may be sent to the family and full obituary information is available at http://olpinmortuary.com.
Karen Anderson Cowley, 75, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, in Orem, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the Cascade 3rd Ward chapel (1051 E. 200 North, Orem, Utah), where viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5 and prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6. Interment will be in the Orem City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at http://uvfuneral.com.
Shirley Marie Hansen Boyd Pratt Reynolds, 89, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the Spanish Fork City Cemetery, 420 S. 400 East, Spanish Fork, Utah. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main St., Spanish Fork, Utah. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Alva Jay Van Wagoner, 89, passed away Aug. 26, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1215 N. 1000 West, Mapleton, Utah. Inurnment in Springville Evergreen Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Maeser D Okerlund, 94, of Orem, passed away Aug. 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in the Hillcrest 6th Ward, 1035 S., 800 East, in Orem. There will be a viewing that morning at 10 a.m. Interment will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State St., Provo. Military honors will be performed. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Kent Louis Melugin, 64, of Salt Lake City, passed away on Aug. 24, 2019. Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 3, 2019, at the Valley View Stake Center, located at 2245 E. 3900 South, Salt Lake City. A viewing will be held before the funeral, starting at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be at Wasatch Lawn Cemetery, 3401 S. Highland Drive, Salt Lake City.
Ann Marie Lastowski, 55, of St. George, Utah, passed away on Aug. 16, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 S. Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary. (435) 673-4221
Frederick “Freddie” Corrales, 71, of Provo, passed away Aug. 12, 2019. A memorial Mass will be held at 9 a.m., Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 65 E. 500 North, Orem, Utah. A rosary will be held at 8:30 a.m. prior to Mass. Interment, Provo City Cemetery. For the full obituary and to leave condolences for the family, go to http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841
Maxwell Richards Cannon, 95, of Provo, passed away Aug. 24, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the Rock Canyon chapel, 2445 N. 650 East, Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 E. Center St. Interment, Eastlawn Memorial Hills. Condolences may be expressed at http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841