Death Notices
Vicki Fowkes Button, our dear mother, grandmother, sister, and friend passed away on Sept. 6, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at the Santaquin City Cemetery, 100 E. 300 South. View obituary and share condolences at http://brownfamilymortuary.com.
Douglas Merrill Cook, 72, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at the Battle Creek 8th Ward chapel 1250 E. 200 South, Pleasant Grove, Utah. Viewings will be held at the same location from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15 and prior to the service from 9 to 9:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 16. Interment will be in the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Mary Lou Snow Allman, 77, of Provo, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. There will be a viewing held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening, Sept. 12 at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 E. 200 South in Springville. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 in the LDS chapel at 355 E. Center St., and one hour prior to the services from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. also at the church. For full obituary and to leave condolences, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Elaine K. Wride, 84, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at home in Orem, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13 at the Canyon View 3rd Ward, 762 E. 1200 North, Orem, Utah, where a viewing will be held prior to services from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Interment in Memorial Lakeview Cemetery, 1640 Lakeview Drive, Bountiful, Utah. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Carol LaVon Winkler, 86, of Payson, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel at 650 W. 800 South, Payson. Viewings will be held at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15 and at the church on Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., prior to the services. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Donna Marie Robertson, 88, of Springville, Utah, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the Spring Creek Stake Center, 760 N. 400 East in Springville. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, and prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the same location. Interment will be in the Spanish Fork City Cemetery. For condolences and to read a full obituary please visit http://LegacyFunerals.com.
Vicky Ann Lowder, 54, died on Sept. 8, 2019, in Cedar Hills, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the Cedar Hills West Stake Center, 4580 W. Cedar Hills Drive, Cedar Hills. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Anderson and Sons Mortuary Lone Peak chapel, 6141 W. 11000 North, Highland and from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Please share a memory at http://andsersonmortuary.com.
Dorothy Moore Robertson, 83, of Orem, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Family and friends may visit prior to services from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State St., Provo. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Ronald Ellis Wilson, 69, of Orem, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, Windsor 1st Ward, 1505 N. 130 East, Orem. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem, or from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Kristy Silver Phillips, 65, of Provo, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, Oak Hills 5th Ward, 1960 N. 1500 East, Provo. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, and prior to services from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, at the church. Interment will be in the Springville Evergreen Cemetery, 1997 S. 400 East, Springville. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Ruby Marion Spencer, 96, of Lindon passed away on Sept. 5, 2019. Funeral services will be held at at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in the Lindon 8th Ward chapel, 250 W. 600 South, Lindon Utah. Family and friends may attend a viewing from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services. Interment will be in the Lindon City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://olpinmortuary.com.
Dan E Knowlden, 72, of Springville, Utah passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Spring Creek 7th Ward Chapel, 350 N 400 E, in Springville, Utah. A viewing will be held Thursday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. and prior to the the service on Friday from 9:30 until 10:45 am at the same location. Interment will be in the Springville Evergreen Cemetery. To express condolences and read a full obituary please visit LegacyFunerals.com.
Brooklyn Cherepovich, 4-year-old daughter of Glenn and LaDawna Lewis Cherepovich passed away Sept. 6, 2019, at Primary Children’s Medical Center following a tragic accident. A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at the Wolf Hollow 2nd Ward chapel at 870 E. Canyon Road in Spanish Fork, Utah. Family will greet friends from 10:15 to 10:50 a.m. at the church prior to the services. View obituary and share condolences at http://brownfamilymortuary.com.
Jerry Lynn Christensen, 78, of Provo, passed away Sept. 10, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the Berg Orem Chapel, 500 N. State St., Orem, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment, Orem City Cemetery. View the obituary and send condolences to the family at http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841.
Marva Olsen Johnson, 89, of Lindon passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. Funeral services are pending and will be announced by Olpin Family Mortuary, Pleasant Grove.
Carol Anne Lee, 78, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the Rock Canyon Ward chapel, 3050 Mojave Lane, Provo, Utah. Viewings will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13th at the same location and prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 am. on Saturday, Sept. 14. Interment will be in the Orem City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.