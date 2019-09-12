Death Notices
Douglas Merrill Cook, 72, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at the Battle Creek 8th Ward chapel 1250 E. 200 South, Pleasant Grove, Utah. Viewings will be held at the same location from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15 and prior to the service from 9 to 9:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 16. Interment will be in the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Mary Lou Snow Allman, 77, of Provo, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. There will be a viewing held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening, Sept. 12 at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 E. 200 South in Springville. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 in the LDS chapel at 355 E. Center St., and one hour prior to the services from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. also at the church. For full obituary and to leave condolences, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Elaine K. Wride, 84, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at home in Orem, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13 at the Canyon View 3rd Ward, 762 E. 1200 North, Orem, Utah, where a viewing will be held prior to services from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Interment in Memorial Lakeview Cemetery, 1640 Lakeview Drive, Bountiful, Utah. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Carol Anne Lee, 78, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the Rock Canyon Ward chapel, 3050 Mojave Lane, Provo, Utah. Viewings will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13th at the same location and prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14. Interment will be in the Orem City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Jerry Lynn Christensen, 78, of Provo, passed away Sept. 10, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the Berg Orem Chapel, 500 N. State St., Orem, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment, Orem City Cemetery. View the obituary and send condolences to the family at http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841
Kevin Brady Mitchell, 65, of Birdseye, Utah, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at Legacy Funeral Home, 3595 N. Main St., Spanish Fork, Utah. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://LegacyFunerals.com.
Carol LaVon Winkler, 86, of Payson, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel at 650 W. 800 South, Payson. Viewings will be held at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15 and at the church on Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., prior to the services. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Donna Marie Robertson, 88, of Springville, Utah, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the Spring Creek Stake Center, 760 N. 400 East in Springville. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, and prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the same location. Interment will be in the Spanish Fork City Cemetery. For condolences and to read a full obituary please visit http://LegacyFunerals.com.
Stanley James Moore, 85, of Provo, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. Family and friends will be celebrating Stan’s life at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12 at the mortuary, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, prior to the services. Interment will be in the Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Brooklyn Cherepovich, 4-year-old daughter of Glenn and LaDawna Lewis Cherepovich, passed away Sept. 6, 2019, at Primary Children’s Medical Center following a tragic accident. A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the Wolf Hollow 2nd Ward chapel at 870 E. Canyon Road in Spanish Fork, Utah. Family will greet friends from 10:15 to 10:50 a.m. at the church prior to the services. View obituary and share condolences at http://brownfamilymortuary.com.
Kristy Silver Phillips, 65, of Provo, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, Oak Hills 5th Ward, 1960 N. 1500 East, Provo. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, and prior to services from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, at the church. Interment will be in the Springville Evergreen Cemetery, 1997 S. 400 East, Springville. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Mabel Marva Olsen Johnson, 89, of Lindon, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in the Lindon 14th Ward Chapel, 320 W. 500 North, Lindon, Utah. A viewing will precede the funeral from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be in the Lindon City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family and a complete obituary viewed at http://olpinmortuary.com.
Dorothy Moore Robertson, 83, of Orem, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Family and friends may visit prior to services from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State St., Provo. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Ronald Ellis Wilson, 69, of Orem, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, Windsor 1st Ward, 1505 N. 130 East, Orem. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem, or from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Firl Beck Youngkeit, 81, passed away on Sept. 10, 2019, in Provo. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the Centerfield Cemetery, 486 S. Main St., Centerfield, Utah. There will be a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Nelson Family Mortuary, 4780 N. University Ave., Provo. To read the obituary and express condolences, visit http://NelsonMortuary.com.
Donna Lanora Horton Gardiner, 56, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the Mt. View 7th ward building, 681 E. 500 North, Payson, Utah. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Walker Funeral Home, 587 S. 100 West, Payson, and from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the church prior to the services. Interment will be in the Payson City Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Lynn Lamond Falkner, 76, of Elberta, passed away Sept. 10, 2019, in Payson. Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Elberta, 12800 W. 15300 South, where friends may call from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. View obituary and share condolences at Brown Family Mortuary and Santaquin UT funeral home and cremation.