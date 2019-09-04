Death Notices
Dorothy Edna Gentsch NeSmith Chenchick, 96, of Orem, Utah, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Dorothy will be cremated and then interred at the Spanish Fork Cemetery in Spanish Fork, Utah. Her family will hold a private graveside service at time of interment. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Maxwell Richards Cannon, 95, of Provo, passed away Aug. 24, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the Rock Canyon chapel, 2445 N. 650 East, Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 E. Center St. Interment, Eastlawn Memorial Hills. Condolences may be expressed at http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841.
Karen Anderson Cowley, 75, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, in Orem, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the Cascade 3rd Ward chapel at 1051 E. 200 North, Orem, Utah, where viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5 and prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6. Interment will be in the Orem City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at http://uvfuneral.com.
Alva Jay Van Wagoner, 89, passed away Aug. 26, 2019,. Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel at 1215 N. 1000 West, Mapleton, Utah. Inurnment in Springville Evergreen Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Christie Ann Anderson Cherrington, 84, of Elk Ridge, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019,. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in the LDS chapel located at 450 N. Elk Ridge Drive, Elk Ridge. There will be a viewing held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 E. 200 South in and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church Springville prior to the services. For full obituary and to leave condolences, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com.
June Larcel McNulty, 85, of Eureka, Utah, passed away on Aug. 30, 2019. As per his wishes, he will be cremated with no services. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com.
Sheryl Earl Garrick, 79, passed away on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Orem, Utah. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the Pleasant Grove 12th Ward chapel, 828 S. Locust Ave., Pleasant Grove, Utah. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7 at the Provo City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at http://uvfuneral.com.
Marianne Liddle, 47, passed away Aug. 30, 2019, in Orem, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Battle Creek 3rd Ward, 1222 Nathaniel Drive, Pleasant Grove, Utah, where viewings will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10 and prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Interment in Pleasant Grove City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Howard Louis Scott, 71, died on Aug. 31, 2019, in Provo, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in the Berg Drawing Room chapel, 185 E. Center St., Provo, Utah. The family will receive friends at the mortuary on Friday afternoon from 12:30 to 1:50 p.m. Interment Provo City Cemetery. To send condolences or memories with the family please go to http://bergmortuary.com. Berg Mortuary, (801)373-1841.
Lee Hone Johnson, 81, of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Spanish Fork, Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the Canyon Ridge stake center chapel, 1911 E. 1850 South, Spanish Fork, Utah. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main St., Spanish Fork, Utah, and from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. on Friday morning at the church prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at: http://walkerobits.com.
Jay Arthur Burgess, 76, of Provo, passed away Sept. 2, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Sept. 7, 2019, at the Berg Drawing Room chapel, 185 E. Center St., Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family at the mortuary from 9:30 to 10:50 a.m. prior to services. Interment, Provo City Cemetery. To view the full obituary and to leave condolences for the family, please go to http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841.
Elsie Shortt Cannon, 91, of Provo, passed away Aug. 31, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the Rock Canyon chapel, 2445 N. 650 East, Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 E. Center St. Interment, Eastlawn Memorial Hills. Condolences may be expressed at http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841.
Dallas Orlin John, 85, of Elk Ridge, Utah, passed away on Sept. 1, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the LDS church, 450 Elk Ridge Drive, Elk Ridge, Utah. A visitation will be held prior to service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at the Payson City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com.
Nathaniel Jacob Hilborn, 24, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 6, at the Provo Parkway stake center, 2801 W. 620 North, Provo, Utah, where a visitation will be held prior to services from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Interment in Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State St., Provo, Utah. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Dorothy Moore Robertson, 83, of Orem, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. UPDATED — Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Family and friends may visit prior to services from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State St., Provo. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Margaret Grace Smith Hamilton, 75, of Springville, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. Services pending under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Springville. In lieu of flowers please donate to the https://parkinsonhope.org foundation for Parkinson’s Disease. For full obituary and to leave condolences, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Micheal J. Broderick, 65, of Springville, passed away Monday, Sept. 3, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2019, in the LDS chapel located at 245 S. 600 East in Springville. There will be a viewing held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening at the church and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Friday morning at the church prior to the services. For full obituary and to leave condolences, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com