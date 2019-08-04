Death Notices
Gary Blynn Underwood, 77, of Mapleton, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at the LDS chapel located at 1068 S. 1600 West in Mapleton. There will be a viewing held at the church from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services. Condolences may be sent at http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Beth Margaret Shoell Carter, 92, of Lindon, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5 at the Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East. A viewing will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Monday at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem, prior to the services. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMotuary.com.
Patricia Ann Smith Jepperson, 86, of Provo, Utah, passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5 at Hyrum City Cemetery, 500-600 E. Main St., Hyrum, Utah. A viewing will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Rose Janette Heavener Cherrington, 98, from Ruth, Nevada, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15 at Evergreen Cemetery, 1997 S. 400 East, Springville, Section J, lot #14, position 5.
Blake Hymas, 68, of Springville, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the Cascade Ward Building, 400 N. 400 East, Orem. Friends and family may visit prior to services at the church from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. Interment will be at Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Les A DeMill, 74, of American Fork, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Services pending. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
LaVerde Morgan Clayson Hope, 82, passed away Aug. 1, 2019, in Lindon, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in the Harbor 1st Ward, 600 S. 100 West. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 a.m. Sunday at Anderson & Sons Mortuary, 49 E. 100 North, American Fork, and from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Monday at the church. Please share a memory at http://andersonmortuary.com.