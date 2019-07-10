Death Notices
Beth Dowdell Taylor, 90, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, in American Fork, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 13, at the Heatheridge 1st Ward, 620 E. Heather Road, Orem, where a viewing will be held prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment at Orem City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Ethan Larry Bertrum Nahu Timoko, 27, of Springville, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 12 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 190 N. 800 West, Orem. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church Friday prior to the services. Interment will be at Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Judith Ann Woodward Waters, 79, formerly of Springville, Utah passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Provo, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11 at the Kolob 6th Ward chapel, 1230 S. 500 East, Springville. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, July 10, at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main St., Spanish Fork, Utah, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the church prior to the service. Interment will be at Springville Evergreen Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Alene Rowley, 98, of Orem, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 13 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 575 S. 400 West, Orem. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, July 12, 2019, at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the church prior to the services. Interment will be at Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Kathryn Mortensen Holdaway, 80, of Rexburg, Idaho, passed away July 8, 2019, in West Jordan, Utah. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 13 at the Mountain View 1st Ward, 1138 E. 100 South, Payson. A visitation will be held prior to service from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the church. Interment will be at Payson City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com.
Helen Lucille Rhoades, 89, of Lindon passed away Monday, July 8, 2019. Funeral services are pending and will be announced by Olpin Family Mortuary, Pleasant Grove.
LeMond (Lee) Sorensen, 81, of Nampa, Idaho, and formerly of Santaquin, Utah, passed away July 8, 2019. Services will be held at noon, Friday, July 12 at the Santaquin LDS chapel located at 545 N. 200 East. Internment will be at Springville Evergreen Cemetery.
Avon Peterson Anderson, passed away July 4, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday July 13 at the American Fork 38th Ward building, 238 E. 110 South, American Fork. Family and friends may visit that morning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at Shelton Memorial Park Cemetery in Shelton, Washington. Condolences may be offered and memories shared online with the family at http://walkersanderson.com.
Thomas Hardy McClure, 81, of Orem, passed away July 7, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 18 at the Heatheridge 1st Ward, 620 E. Heather Road, Orem. Interment will be at Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered and memories shared online with the family at http://walkersanderson.com.
Peggy Lorene Simmons Burnett, 87, of Draper, Utah, passed away, Monday, July 8, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12 at Timpanogos Memorial Gardens, 100 N. 400 East, Orem. Condolences and a full obituary may be seen and condolences expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Trevyn Reed Smith, 32, of Salem, Utah, and formerly of Springville, Utah, passed away Thursday, July 4 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 12:15 p.m., Saturday, July 13 at the Springville High School gymnasium, 1205 E. 900 South, Springville. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Springville High School, and again from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday. Interment will be at Springville Evergreen Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
NaKylee Hope Marvin, 24, of Springville, passed away July 6, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 11 at Walker Funeral Home, 587 S. 100 West, Payson. A visitation will be held prior to service from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be at Payson City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com.
Ruth Elmer, 90, of Payson, passed away July 8, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 13 at the Payson stake center, 650 W. 800 South, Payson. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, July 12 at the church. Visitation will also be held at the church prior to the service, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment will be at Payson City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com.
LaMar J. Alvey, 81, of Payson, passed away July 8, 2019. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m., Saturday, July 13 at Walker Funeral Home of Payson, 587 S. 100 West, Payson. Graveside services will be held at noon following the viewing at Goshen City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Geraldine Peterson Pigott Golding, passed away July 5, 2019, four days before her 96th birthday. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 13 at the Bonneville 13th Ward chapel, 1498 E. 800 South, Provo. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, July 12 at the Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 13 at the church. Interment will be at Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State St., Provo. Condolences may be offered and memories shared online with the family at http://walkersanderson.com.
UPDATED — Morris David Gardner, 92, of Provo, passed away July 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 10 at the Oak Hills 9th Ward, 1960 N. 1500 East, Provo. Family and friends may visit from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 9 or prior to services from 9 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10 at the church. Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, 4800 N. 650 East, Provo. Condolences may be offered and memories shared online with the family at http://walkersanderson.com.
Maxine Davis Keith, 92, of Orem, passed away July 6, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 12 at the Orem Orchard stake center, 810 E. 600 North, Orem. Family and friends are invited to a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11 at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem, or prior to services from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. on Friday at the church. Interment will be at Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State St., Provo. Condolences may be offered and memories shared online with the family at http://walkersanderson.com.
James Christian Jensen, 82, of Lindon, passed away July 5, 2019,. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Monday, July 15 at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Family and friends may visit from 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, July 14 at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home and prior to services from 10-10:50 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be at Lindon City Cemetery, 500 N. 200 East, Lindon. Condolences may be offered and memories shared online with the family at http://walkersanderson.com.