Death Notices
Vera Phillips, 87, of Burbank, California, passed away on Oct. 19, 2019, in California. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at the Salem City Cemetery, 130 E. 965 South, Salem, Utah. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Martin Glen Jenkins, 63, of Arizona City, Arizona, and formerly of Orem, Utah, passed away on Oct. 26, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of his life at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Sundberg-Olpin & Wheeler Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem. A visitation will be held from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. prior to the services at the mortuary. Condolences may be expressed and a full obituary may be seen at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Mary Faye Smith Alger, 73 of Springville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in the Springville 14th Ward chapel at 672 N. 250 West in Springville. There will be a viewing from noon to 12:45 p.m. at the chapel prior to the services. To leave condolences, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Wendell Alfred Davis, 91, of Payson, Utah, passed away on Oct. 29, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at the Mount Nebo Stake Center, 608 W. 1400 South, Payson, Utah. A visitation will be held prior to service from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church. Interment will be at the Payson City Cemetery.
Lucille Cameron Bowles, 86, of Springville, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 E. 200 South in Springville, Utah. There will be a viewing at the mortuary one hour prior to the services. Condolences may be sent http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Jennie Arline Hall, 87, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Lindon, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 4, at the Spanish Fork 16th Ward, 505 E. 900 North, Spanish Fork, Utah, where a viewing will be held prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment in Salem City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Pauline R. Whitehead passed away Oct. 26, 2019, in Lehi, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in the Pheasant Pointe Stake Center at 890 W. 3070 North, Lehi, Utah. A viewing will be held in the same location from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday morning before the funeral from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be at the Lehi City Cemetery. To view a full obituary and share a memory, please visit http://andersonmortuary.com.
Karen Michelle Smith, 40, passed away Oct. 28, 2019, in Provo, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in the Anderson & Sons Mortuary Chapel, 49 E. 100 North, American Fork. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday prior to the services. Burial will be in American Fork Cemetery. Please share a memory at http://andersonmortuary.com.
John Atebata, 67, of Provo, Utah, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel on 667 N. 600 East, Provo, Utah. A viewing will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in the Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Matthew J Davis, 40, of Orem, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, Cascade Stake Center, 481 E. Center St., Orem. Friends and family may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, and prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Saturday at the church. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Candace Lee Miller, 62, of Orem, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Friends and family may visit prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
LaZell Felix Druce, 92, of Springville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. A visitation will be held from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Graveside services will follow at 1 p.m. at the Springville Evergreen Cemetery,1997 S. 400 East, Springville. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Darlene Bessie Hatch, 67, of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Spanish Fork. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at the Spanish Fork South Stake Center, 870 E. Canyon Road, in Spanish Fork. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, at the South Stake Center, and again from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday prior to the service. Interment will be in the Salem City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Joyce Peacock, 84, passed away on Oct. 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday Nov. 23, 2019, at the Edgemont 6th Ward building of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4056 Timpview Drive in Provo. Family and friends are invited to attend. A viewing will be held immediately prior to the services from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. that day. Interment will be in the East Lawn Memorial Hills Cemetery in Provo. To express condolences, visit http://NelsonMortuary.com.
Dean Leroy Larsen passed away on Oct. 28, 2019, in Provo, Utah. A public viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Nelson Family Mortuary, 4780 N. University Ave., Provo. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at the Edgemont Stake Center, 303 W. 3700 North, Provo, Utah. There is no public viewing Monday morning prior to services. To express condolences, visit http://NelsonMortuary.com.
Bonnie Ashby, of Orem, Utah, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, location pending. Services are under the direction of Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Robert A. Hauser, 81, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Eagle Mountain, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Eagle Mountain 6th Ward, 4142 N. Lake Mountain Road, Eagle Mountain, Utah, where a viewing will be held prior to services from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Interment in Pony Express Memorial Cemetery, Eagle Mountain, Utah. Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.