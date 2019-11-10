Death Notices
Jared H Reynaud, 47, of Santaquin, Utah, passed away Nov. 4, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 at the Mountain View 1st Ward, 1138 E. 100 South, Payson. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11 at Walker Funeral Home, 587 S. 100 West, Payson. A visitation will also be held prior to service from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at the Payson City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com.
Linda Payne Johnson, 73, of Provo, passed away Nov. 9, 2019. Services will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841
Blake James Jensen, 20, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the Mountain View 2nd Ward chapel, 75 S. 600 East, Payson, Utah. Family and friends may visit from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in the Spanish Fork City Cemetery.