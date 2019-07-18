Death Notices
Kallie Nicole Jensen, 15, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at home in Mapleton, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18 at the CenterPoint Church, 1550 Sandhill Road, Orem, Utah, where a viewing will be held prior to services from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Interment in Mapleton Cemetery, 620 W. Maple St., Mapleton, Utah. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Shawn Sheridan Heaton, 50, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Cedar Hills, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Manila Creek 7th Ward chapel located at 1320 W. 3540 North, Pleasant Grove, Utah, where a visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment in the Eastlawn Memorial Hills Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Carol Louise Gadd Kingsolver, 80, was reunited with her eternal companion, Don, on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, in the Edgemont 8th Ward chapel at 3050 Majave Lane in Provo. Family and friends may visit from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday morning. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://goff.mortuary.com. Interment will be in the Vine Bluff Cemetery in Nephi, Utah.
Christensen Afatia Toilolo, 29, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 in Orem, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20 at the Orem 8th Tongan Ward, 150 E. 600 North, Orem, Utah, where viewings will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 19, and prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Interment in Lehi City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Ema Jean Snow Christenson, 91, of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Payson, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main St., Spanish Fork, Utah. Family and friends may visit prior to the service from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Interment will follow at the Spanish Fork City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Lois June Balle Lundell, 90, of Payson, Utah, passed away on July 14, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Spring Lake 1st Ward, 12625 S. Spring Lake Road, Payson, Utah. A visitation will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Walker Funeral Home, 587 S. 100 West, Payson, Utah. A visitation will also be held prior to service from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at the Payson City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com.
Emily Louise Wilcox Johnson, 96, of Orem, passed away July 11, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, in the LDS church located at 1875 N. 280 West, Orem. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday evening at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, or from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning at the church. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared online with the family at http://walkersanderson.com.
Gregory Charles Tillack, 47, of Pleasant Grove passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019. Funeral services are pending and will be announced by Olpin Family Mortuary, Pleasant Grove.
David Glen Lee Robinson, 74, of Provo passed away on July 12, 2019. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Legacy Funerals, 3595 N. Main St., Spanish Fork, Utah. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Springville Evergreen Cemetery. For condolences, please visit http://legacyfunerals.com.
Ryan Andrew Hannett, 33, of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Spanish Fork. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main St., Spanish Fork, Utah. Family and friends may visit prior to the service from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Christine Frances Donaldson Grover, 104, of Springville, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, in the LDS chapel at 400 E. 400 North in Springville. There will be a viewing held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday evening at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 E. 200 South in Springville and Saturday at the church one hour prior to the services. For full obituary and to leave condolences, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Roman Alexander Keil, 4, of Orem, Utah passed away, Monday, July 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem, Utah. Viewings will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 18 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, July 19, prior to the services at the mortuary. A full obituary and condolences may be expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Kenley Dionne Holmes, 84, of Salem, Utah, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Salem, Utah. Condolences may be sent to the family at: http://walkerobits.com.
Arland J Peterson, 96, of Pleasant Grove passed away, Monday, July 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, in the Pleasant Grove East Stake chapel, 825 S. Loader Drive, Pleasant Grove with a viewing from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services. Family and friends may also attend a viewing from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening, July 21, 2019. Interment will be in the East Lawn Memorial Cemetery, Provo, Utah. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://olpinmortuary.com.
Margaret McConkie Pope, 96, of Provo, passed away July 11, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Salt Lake City Cemetery, 200 N. Street East, Salt Lake City, Utah. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Pleasant View 2nd Ward chapel, 650 E. Stadium Avenue, Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services. Condolences may be expressed at http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841.
Thomas Hardy McClure, 81, of Orem, passed away July 7, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, Heatheridge 1st Ward, 620 E. Heather Road, Orem. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared online with the family at http://walkersanderson.com.
Jerrold J Myrup, 88, of Orem, passed away July 11, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, Edgemont 2nd Ward, 555 E. 3230 North, Provo. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, July 16, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem and prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Interment will be in the Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State St., Provo. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Barbara Elaine Meyerott Jackson, 87, of Orem, passed away July 13, 2019. Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, July 19, 2019, Canyon View 5th Ward, 1090 N. 400 East, Orem. Family and friends may visit from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. that morning at the church. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Kelly Johnson, 60, of Cedar City, passed away July 14, 2019. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday July 20, 2019, East Lawn Memorial Hills 4800 N. 650 East, Provo. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
UPDATED: Jeannine Holt Parker, 62, passed away July 15, 2019. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Friends and family may visit that morning from 12 to 12:45 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Spanish Fork Cemetery, 420 S. 400 East, Spanish Fork, Utah. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Sheldon “Jack” Austin Brereton, 80, of Duchesne, Utah, passed away on July 15, 2019. A funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday July 20, 2019, at Walker Funeral Home, 587 S. 100 West, Payson, Utah. Visitation will be held prior to service from 11 to 11:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com.
Mary K Weeks Hoglund, 88, of Pleasant Grove passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, in the Pleasant Grove stake center, 275 E. 500 South, Pleasant Grove where family and friends may attend a viewing from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. prior to funeral services. Interment will be in the American Fork City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family and a complete obituary is available at http://olpinmortuary.com.
Sherry Elaine Morrill, 73, of Springville, passed away July 4, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Eastlawn Memorial Hills Cemetery, 4800 N. 650 East, Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 19, at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 E. Center St. Family and friends are to meet at the cemetery Saturday. Condolences may be expressed at http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841.
David Richardson Goodman, 87, of Provo, passed away July 12, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, July 19, 2019, at the Bonneville 13th Ward chapel, 1489 E. 800 South, Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to services. Military honors and interment will be held at the Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841.