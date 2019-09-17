Gary Douglas Hansen, 58, of Orem, Utah passed away, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. A graveside service will be held at noon on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at the Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem, Utah. Condolences and a full obituary may been seen and expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Alan R. Wilhelmsen, 70, of Mapleton, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. There will be a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 at Wheeler Mortuary, 82 W. 400 North in Mapleton. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in the LDS chapel at 970 N. 400 East, Mapleton, with a viewing one hour prior to the services from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. For full obituary and to leave condolences, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com
Joyce Young Foxon, 82, of Galt, California, passed away, Friday, August 23, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the Provo City Cemetery on 610 S. State St., Provo, Utah. Condolences may be expressed to the family at SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Joan Fitzgerald Larsen, 52, of Nephi, Utah passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Nephi 7th Ward chapel, 222 S. 100 East, Nephi, Utah. A visitation will be held prior to the memorial service from 1 to 3 p.m. at the same location. To read a full obituary and express condolences please visit http://LegacyFunerals.com.
Megan Ann Staheli Fellow, 28, of Santaquin, Utah, passed away on Sept. 13, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the LDS chapel, 902 W. 400 North, Payson, Utah. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Walker Funeral Home, 587 S. 100 West, Payson, Utah. A visitation will also be held prior to service from 9 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at the Payson City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com.
Robert Louis Hillier, 97, died on Sept. 14, 2019, in American Fork, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in the Hillcrest 1st Ward, 949 N. 540 West, American Fork. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Anderson & Sons Mortuary located at 49 E. 100 North, American Fork, and from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. on Thursday at the church prior to the services. Burial will be in the American Fork City Cemetery. Please share a memory at http://andersonmortuary.com.
Ronald Earl Mason, 75, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 14, 2019. A celebration of life will be held Oct. 5, 2019. To read a full obituary and express condolences, please visit http://legacyfunerals.com.
Sharylyn Paupard passed away on Sept. 14, 2019, in Provo. A celebration of life will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Nelson Family Mortuary, 4780 N. University Ave., Provo. To read the obituary and express condolences visit http://NelsonMortuary.com.
Kristy Silver Phillips, 65, of Provo, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, Oak Hills 5th Ward, 1960 N. 1500 East, Provo. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, and prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Interment will be in the Springville Evergreen Cemetery, 1997 S. 400 East, Springville, Utah. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Richard Mark Schelin, 84, of Lehi, passed away Sept. 15, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, North Lake 2nd Ward, 828 S. Center St., Lehi, Utah. Family and friends may visit prior to services from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in East Lawn Memorial Hills, 4800 N. 650 East, Provo, Utah. Military honors to be performed. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Jack Preston Johnson, 82, of Orem, passed away on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at the LDS chapel at 90 N. 600 West, Orem. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, at the church prior to the services. Interment will be in the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Dale Arnold Keim, 99, of Provo, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held at noon on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in the Grandview stake center, 1880 W. 1550 North in Provo, Utah. There will be a viewing at the stake center from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, Springville, Utah. For full obituary and to leave condolences, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com.