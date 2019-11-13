Death Notices
Kerry Daniels Martin, 65, passed away Nov. 5, 2019, in Spokane, Washington. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Grandview South 13th Ward meetinghouse located at 1270 W. 1150 North, Provo. Friends and family may call prior to the service from 9-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at Provo City Cemetery. Condolences and a full obituary may be seen and expressed to the family at http://www.SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Linda Payne Johnson, 73, of Provo, Utah, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 at the Grandview 14th Ward chapel, 1122 Grand Ave., Provo. The family will receive friends at the church from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13 and at the church from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 prior to service. Interment will be at Eastlawn Memorial Hills Cemetery, Provo. To share a memory or condolences with the family, please go to http://bergmortuary.com. Berg Mortuary, 185 E. Center St., Provo. (801) 373-1841
Kathryn Roberts McKell, 72, of Provo, passed away Nov. 8, 2019. A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 at Nelson Family Mortuary, 4780 N. University Ave. in Provo, and a viewing from 10-10:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 prior to the 11 a.m. funeral at the Pleasant View 8th Ward Chapel, 2400 N. 1060 East in Provo. Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Hills. To express condolences visit http://www.NelsonMortuary.com.
Richard Maurice King, 81, of Pleasant Grove, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at the LDS Chapel at 475 N. 700 East in Pleasant Grove. There will be a viewing at the church from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to the services. To leave condolences, please visit www.wheelermortuaries.com.
Jennie Lynne Bowler Davenport, 78, of Genola, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at Center Street and Main and Street, Genola, Utah. Friends and family may call from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 at Brown Family Mortuary, 66 S. 300 East, Santaquin and also from 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church prior to services. Interment will be at the Genola Cemetery. Share condolences and view obituary at http://www.brownfamilymortuary.com.
Conway Barker, 86, of Santaquin, passed away Nov. 10, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 at the Santaquin East Stake Center, 548 S. 400 East, where friends may call from 9:30-10:45 a.m. prior to the services. Interment at Santaquin City Cemetery. View obituary and share condolences at http://www.brownfamilymortuary.com.
David Kay Braithwaite, 73, of Orem, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25 at the Orem North Stake Center, 1000 N. Main St., Orem. Friends and family may visit from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24 at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem and prior to services at the church, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25. Interment will be at Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://www.walkersanderson.com.
Becky Harwood Olsen, 59, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 in Highland, Utah. Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Highland 9th Ward, 11162 N. Alpine Highway, Highland, Utah, where a viewing will be held prior to services from 11-11:50 a.m. Interment at Highland City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://www.uvfuneral.com.