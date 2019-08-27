Death Notices
Lynn Reed Curtis of Springville, formerly of American Fork, died peacefully at his home Aug. 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Services will be at 11 a.m., Aug. 28 at the Spring Creek 14th Ward chapel 240 W. 650 North, Springville, Utah.
Melanie Schmutz Hatch, 67, of Orem, Utah, passed away, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel on 100 E. 300 North, Orem, Utah. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem, Utah and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Donald Ray Hoppe, 52, of Springville, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. A viewing was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday evening at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 E. 200 South in Springville. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in the LDS chapel at 555 S. Averett Ave. in Springville with a viewing from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. prior to the services. To leave condolences, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Vivian Joan Freeman, 78, of Orem, passed away on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. Funeral services are pending and under the direction of Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Karen Hannig Henderson, 82, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Lindon, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at the Grove 8th Ward chapel located at 1136 W. 700 South, Pleasant Grove, Utah, where a viewing will be held prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 3, in the Parowan City Cemetery, 834 Canyon Road, Parowan, Utah. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at http://uvfuneral.com.
Robert J. Sumsion, 93, of Springville, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. Funeral services are pending and will be announced by Wheeler Mortuary. To leave condolences, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Connie Johnson Bahr, 79, passed on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at her home in Orem, Utah. An evening viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at the Orem Aspen stake center, 965 W. 2000 North, Orem, Utah. Funeral services will also be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the church, with a viewing held prior from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment in Lindon City Cemetery.
Roland Melvin Nelson, 90, of Provo, passed away Aug. 24, 2019, Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at the Berg Orem Chapel, 500 N. State St., Orem, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 10 to 10:50 a.m. prior to services. Interment, Orem City Cemetery. For the full obituary and to leave condolences for the family, go to http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841.
Constance Sue Jensen, 72, passed away on Aug. 25, 2019. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 28, 2019, at Legacy Funerals and Cremations, 3595 N Main St., Spanish Fork, Utah. A graveside service will follow at noon at the Springville Evergreen Cemetery, Springville, Utah. To express condolences, please visit http://legacyfunerals.com.
Steven Ray Wilkinson, 68, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Pleasant Grove, Utah. Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at the Timpanogos 7th Ward chapel at 332 E. 500 North, Pleasant Grove, Utah, where viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30 and from 10:30 to 11:30 am. on Saturday prior to the service. Interment in the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at http://uvfuneral.com.
Maeser D Okerlund, 94, of Orem, passed away Aug. 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in the Hillcrest 6th Ward chapel, 1035 S., 800 East, in Orem. There will be a viewing that morning at 10 a.m. Interment will be at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State St., Provo. Military honors will be performed. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Darlene Morrill-Marshall, passed away Saturday Aug. 24, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday Aug. 31, 2019, in the Walker Sanderson Funeral Home 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Friends may visit with the family from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday morning at the funeral home prior to the service. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family, online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Gwen Bjerregaard Sanderson, 95, of Orem, passed away Friday Aug. 23, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday Aug. 31, 2019, in the Sharon Park 5th ward at 225 E. 200 North, Orem. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday Aug. 30, 2019, in the Walker Sanderson Funeral Home at 646 E. 800 North, Orem and Saturday before the service in the church. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Ann Briscoe Johnston Hawkins, 72, of Highland, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, Highland stake center, 5335 W. 11200 North, Highland. Family and friends may visit from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, and prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Lovell A Killpack, 94, of Orem, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, Hillcrest 3rd Ward, 1450 S. 800 East, Orem. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, and from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the church. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Military honors will be performed. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Charles Robert Norton, 78, of Orem, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. Graveside services will be held at noon on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at East Lawn Memorial Hills Cemetery, 4800 N. 650 East, Provo. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.