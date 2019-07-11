Death Notices
Beth Dowdell Taylor, 90, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, in American Fork, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 13 at the Heatheridge 1st Ward, 620 East Heather Road, Orem, Utah, where a viewing will be held prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment in Orem City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Ethan Larry Bertrum Nahu Timoko, 27, of Springville, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 190 N. 800 West, Orem. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the church prior to the services. Interment will be in the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Alene Terry Rowley, 98, of Orem, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 575 S. 400 West, Orem. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the church prior to the services. Interment will be in the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Maria Jewkes Ostler, 53, of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Provo, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Spanish Fork 8th Ward chapel, 1006 E. 200 South, Spanish Fork, Utah. Family and friends may visit from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Friday morning at the church prior to the service. Interment will be in the Spanish Fork, City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
LeMond Sorensen (Lee), 81, of Nampa, Idaho, formerly of Santaquin, Utah, passed away on July 8, 2019. Services will be held at noon, Friday, July 12 at the Santaquin LDS chapel located at 545 N. 200 East. There will be a visitation time from 11 to 11:45 a.m. the morning of July 12 prior to the services at noon at the church listed. Internment will be in the Springville Evergreen Cemetery.
NaKylee Hope Marvin, 24, of Springville, passed away on July 6, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Walker Funeral Home 587 S. 100 West, Payson. A visitation will be held prior to service from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be at the Payson City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com.
Peggy Lorene Simmons Burnett, 87, of Draper, Utah, passed away, Monday, July 8, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Timpanogos Memorial Gardens, 100 N. 400 East, Orem, Utah. Condolences and a full obituary may be seen an expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Brian Niels Jensen, 48, of Provo, passed away July 8, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Grandview 4th Ward chapel, 1081 W. 1060 North, Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, July 12, at the church and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., Saturday prior to services. Interment, Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841.
Avon Peterson Anderson, passed away on July 4, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, in the American Fork 38th Ward building at 238 E. 110 South, American Fork. Family and friends may visit that morning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Shelton Memorial Park Cemetery in Shelton, Washington. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared online with the family at http://walkersanderson.com.
Geraldine Peterson Pigott Golding passed away on July 5, 2019, four days before her 96th birthday. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Bonneville 13th Ward chapel, 1498 E. 800 South, Provo. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the church. Interment will be in the Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State St., Provo. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared online with the family at http://walkersanderson.com.
Maxine Davis Keith, 92, of Orem, passed away July 6, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 12, 2019, Orem Orchard stake center, 810 E. 600 North, Orem, Utah. Family and friends are invited to a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, July 11, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem, or prior to services from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. on Friday. Interment will be at Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State St., Provo. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared online with the family at http://walkersanderson.com.
James Christian Jensen, 82, of Lindon, passed away July 5, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Monday, July 15, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Family and friends may visit from 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, July 14, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, and prior to services on from 10 to 10:50 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Lindon City Cemetery, 500 N. 200 East, Lindon. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family at http://walkersanderson.com.
Thomas Hardy McClure, 81, of Orem, passed away July 7, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019, Heatheridge 1st Ward, 620 E. Heather Road, Orem. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared online with the family at http://walkersanderson.com.
Heber Lee Davis, 88, of Provo, passed away July 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Parkway 2nd Ward chapel, 2801 W. 620 North, Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment, Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841.
Holly Marie Jenkins Peterson, 39, along with her infant daughter, Wren Holly Peterson, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 13, at the Eagle Mountain East stake center, 7250 N. Porters Crossing Parkway, Eagle Mountain, Utah, where viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, July 12, and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday prior to services. Interment in Marion City Cemetery, Kamas, Utah. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.