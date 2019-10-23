Death Notices
David Neil Ord, 64, of Salt Lake City, Utah, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25 at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main St., Spanish Fork, Utah. Family and friends may visit prior to the service from 9 to 9:50 a.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Dianna Lynn Jensen Brown, 60, of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 in Provo, Utah. Memorial graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 at the Spanish Fork City Cemetery, 420 S. 400 East, Spanish Fork. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Alisha Kay Argyle Smith, 50, of Spanish Fork, passed away Monday, Oct. 21. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 at the Lake Shore chapel, 5916 S. 3200 West, Lake Shore, Utah. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main St., Spanish Fork, and from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the church prior to the service. Interment will be at Spanish Fork City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Lola Lovina Garrison Abbott, 83, of Lindon passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Lindon 14th Ward Chapel, 320 W. 500 North, Lindon, where family and friends may attend a viewing from 9 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment will be in the Lindon City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family, and a full obituary is available, at http://olpinmortuary.com.
William Henry Jones, 66, of Orem passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in the Windsor 3rd Ward Chapel, 1405 N. Main St., Orem with a viewing from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services. Family and friends may attend an evening viewing from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in the Olpin Family Mortuary chapel, 494 S. 300 East, Pleasant Grove. Interment will be in the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://olpinmortuary.com.
Sterling Don Colton, 90, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. Family and friends may visit the family from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at the Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem, Utah. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, Maeser Fairview Cemetery, 400 S. 3500 West, Vernal, Utah. Military honors will be performed. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 10000 Stoneybrook Dr., Kensington, Maryland. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Max Ephraim Hansen, 95, of Provo, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Friends and family may visit prior to services from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Lynne Croft Lynn, 79, of Orem, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. UPDATED — Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the Orchard 1st Ward, 670 E. 800 North, Orem. Family and friends may visit the family prior to services from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Orpha Stokes Gardner, 92, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Oak Hills 9th Ward, 1960 N. 1500 East, Provo. Friends and family may visit prior to services from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in East Lawn Memorial Hills, 4800 N. 650 East, Provo. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Shirley Rae Carter Peterson, 72, of Orem, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. LOCATION CHANGE — Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem, and 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Thursday, prior to services. Interment will be at Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 North, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Colby Dean Hargis, 34, of Saratoga Springs, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Funeral services will be at noon on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Geneva Heights 5th Ward, 546 N. 500 West, Orem. Friends and family may visit from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem and from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday prior to services at the church. Interment will be in East Lawn Memorial Hills, 4800 N. 650 East, Provo with full military honors. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://http://walkersanderson.com.
Hye Ryung Byon, 55, of Orem, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Orchard 6th Ward, 1120 E. 600 North, Orem. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://http://walkersanderson.com.
Arlene Rae Diefenthaler Lapp, 85, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Memorial services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the LDS chapel at 481 E. Center St., Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Edmond Preston Hyatt, 95, of Orem, passed away Monday Oct. 21, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 in the Sharon Park 5th Ward chapel 225 E. 200 North, Orem. Friends may visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday Oct. 25 or from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Both visitations are at the church. Interment will be in the Provo City Cemetery with full military honors. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Linda Goodman, 78, passed away on Oct. 21, 2019 in Orem. Funeral services will be held at 11 am. on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at the Heather Ridge 3rd Ward, 450 E. 2000 North, Orem. There will be a viewing from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Interment will be in the Orem Cemetery. To read the obituary and express condolences visit http://NelsonMortuary.com.
Jean Nielsen Gifford, 92, of Pleasant Grove passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in the Olpin Family Mortuary chapel, 494 S. 300 East, Pleasant Grove, Utah, where family and friends may attend a viewing from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. prior to services. Interment will be in the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family and a full obituary is available at http://olpinmortuary.com.
Wendy (Gwendolyn) Knight Ottria passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 27 in the LDS chapel at 1750 E. 750 South, Spanish Fork, Utah. Her obituary can be found, and condolences sent to the family, at http://premierfuneral.com.
Patricia Alice Rowe Carter, 72, of Springville, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in the LDS chapel located at 555 S. 600 East, (555 Averett Avenue) in Springville. There will be a viewing held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 E. 200 South in Springville and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the chapel prior to the services. Condolences may be sent at http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Alice Landes, 92, passed away on Oct. 20, 2019 in Provo. Service date change — Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery, 1911 Tower St., Missoula, Montana. To express condolences visit http://NelsonMortuary.com.
Nelda Westover Orton, 83, passed peacefully from this life Oct. 18, 2019, in Payson, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in the Payson Mountain View stake center, 75 S. 600 East, Payson. Viewings will be held at the church from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25 and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday prior to the services. Interment, Payson City Cemetery. Share condolences and view obituary at http://brownfamilymortuary.com.
O. Glade Hunsaker peacefully passed through what John Milton called the “gate of life” on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday Oct. 26, in the Edgemont 6th Ward building, 4056 Timpview Drive, Provo. Viewings will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday evening and from 9:30 to 10:30 a. m. Saturday in the same building.