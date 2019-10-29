Death Notices
Kenneth Kay Gren, 69, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Pleasant Grove, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Battle Creek 4th Ward, 1106 E. 200 South, Pleasant Grove, Utah, where a viewing will be held prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment with military honors in Pleasant Grove City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Phyllis Christensen Deuel, 84, of Orem, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1 at the Cherry Hill 5th Ward Chapel at 135 East 2000 South, Orem. A viewing will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday prior to the services at the church. Burial will be at the Utah Veterans Cemetery & Memorial Park. Condolences and a full obituary may be seen and expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Kathie Lynn Larsen, 68, of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Spanish Fork. Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Payson City Cemetery, 805 E. 400 North, Payson, Utah. Family and friends may visit from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday at Walker Funeral Home, 587 S. 100 West, Payson, Utah, prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Elray L. Pedersen, 82, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Pleasant Grove, Utah. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 2 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1136 W. 700 South, Pleasant Grove, where a visitation will be held prior to the service from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be at Pleasant Grove City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed at http://uvfuneral.com.
Daniel Archuleta, 85, of Salem, Utah, passed away in Payson Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. Visitations for family and friends will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29 and from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 30. Both visitations and the funeral will be at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main St., Spanish Fork. Interment at Spanish Fork City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Peggy Dawn Sparks Camp, 84, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at the LDS chapel at 828 S. Locust Ave., Pleasant Grove, where a viewing will be held prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. the same day at Pioneer Cemetery in Salina, Utah. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Martin Glen Jenkins, 63, formerly of Orem, passed away in Arizona City, Arizona. Funeral services are pending.
Ralph DeVere Barnes, 92, of Orem, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the mortuary. Interment will be at Springville Evergreen Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Delfido Vernon Martinez, 90, of Orem, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Funeral service information is pending and under the direction of Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Barbara Breseman Steele, 69, of Orem, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29 at the Sunset stake center, 1260 S. 400 West, Orem. Family and friends may visit the chapel from 6-8 p.m., Monday, 500 S. 600 West (location change), or from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Tuesday at the stake center. Interment will be at Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Marjorie Lenore Curtis Stucki, 90, of Payson, passed away Oct. 23, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Payson 1st Ward, 225 S. 400 East, Payson. Family and friends may visit from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at Springville Evergreen Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Dick Ray Paulsen, 77, of Orem, passed away Oct. 24, 2019. TIME CORRECTION: Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Orem 1st Ward, 80 S. 280 East, Orem. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 and from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. prior to services at the church. Interment will be at Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Colleen Johnson Platt, 75, of Lehi, passed away Oct. 27, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday Nov. 2, 2019, at the Walker Sanderson Funeral Home 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Friends may visit with the family from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the funeral home before the services. Interment will be in the East Lawn Memorial Hills Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Fay G. Rowley, 85, of Lehi, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 2 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the mortuary, prior to the services. Interment will be at the East Lawn Memorial Hills Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.