Death Notices
Patricia Alice Rowe Carter, 72, of Springville, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in the LDS chapel located at 555 S. 600 East, (555 Averett Ave.) in Springville. There will be a viewing held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 E. 200 South in Springville and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the chapel prior to the services. Condolences may be sent at http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Destry Robert Hone, 38, of Provo, passed away Oct. 19, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, 201,9 at the Berg Drawing Room Chapel, 185 East Center Street, Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 9-10:50 a.m. prior to services. Interment, Lindon City Cemetery. To view the full obituary and to leave condolences for the family, please go to http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841.
Steven David Willmore, 35, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Provo, Utah. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, at Utah Valley Mortuary, 1966 W. 700 North, Lindon, Utah. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in Ephraim Park Cemetery, Ephraim, Utah. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Nita Wuanitha Bone Park, 98, of Orem, Utah, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at the Heather Ridge stake center on 450 E. 2000 North, Orem, Utah. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary 495 S. State St., Orem, Utah. and from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences and a full obituary can be seen and expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Kenneth Kay Gren, 69, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Pleasant Grove, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Battle Creek 4th Ward, 1106 E. 200 South, Pleasant Grove, Utah, where a viewing will be held prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment with military honors in Pleasant Grove City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Sterling Don Colton, 90, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. Family and friends may visit the family from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at the Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem, Utah. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, Maeser Fairview Cemetery, 400 S. 3500 West, Vernal, Utah. Military honors will be performed. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 10000 Stoneybrook Dr., Kensington, Maryland. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Max Ephraim Hansen, 95, of Provo, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Friends and family may visit prior to services from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Lynne Croft Lynn, 79, of Orem, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. UPDATED — Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the Orchard 1st Ward, 670 E. 800 North, Orem. Family and friends may visit the family prior to services from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Orpha Stokes Gardner, 92, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Oak Hills 9th Ward, 1960 N. 1500 East, Provo. Friends and family may visit prior to services from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in East Lawn Memorial Hills, 4800 N. 650 East, Provo. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Colby Dean Hargis, 34, of Saratoga Springs, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Funeral services will be at noon on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Geneva Heights 5th Ward, 546 N. 500 West, Orem. Friends and family may visit from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem and from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday prior to services at the church. Interment will be in East Lawn Memorial Hills, 4800 N. 650 East, Provo with full military honors. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Hye Ryung Byon, 55, of Orem, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Orchard 6th Ward, 1120 E. 600 North, Orem. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Arlene Rae Diefenthaler Lapp, 85, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Memorial services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the LDS chapel at 481 E. Center St., Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Edmond Preston Hyatt, 95, of Orem, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 in the Sharon Park 5th Ward chapel, 225 E. 200 North, Orem. Friends may visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday Oct. 25 or from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Both visitations are at the church. Interment will be in the Provo City Cemetery with full military honors. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Barbara Breseman Steele, 69, of Orem, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in the Sunset stake center, 1260 S. 400 West, Orem. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday at the chapel at 500 S. 600 West or Tuesday from 9:30 — 10:30 a.m. at the stake center. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.