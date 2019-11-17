Death Notices
Karilin Robb, 82, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. Arrangements entrusted to Utah Valley Mortuary of Lindon. Contact at http://utahvalleyfuneral.com and (801) 796-3503.
David Kay Braithwaite, 73, of Orem, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25 at the Orem North Stake Center, 1000 N. Main St., Orem. Friends and family may visit from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24 at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem and prior to services at the church, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25. Interment will be at Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Rosie Marie Bristow, 91, of Orem, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the Timpview Stake Center, 1050 N. 600 West, Orem. Family and friends may visit that morning from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at the Pleasant Hills Cemetery, Eugene, Oregon. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Kevin Palmer Thomas, 59, passed away Nov. 11, 2019, in Murray. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at Nelson Family Mortuary, 4780 N. University Ave., Provo. There will be a visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the services at the mortuary. Interment will be at Eastlawn Memorial Hills, Provo. To read the obituary and express condolences, visit http://NelsonMortuary.com.
Carole June Riches, 82, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Arrangements are entrusted to Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary of Orem. Contact at http://SundbergOlpinMorutary.com, (801) 225-1530.
Nola Cox DeLange, 75, of Orem, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Funeral services will be at noon Friday, Nov. 22 at the Stonewood 3rd Ward chapel, 450 S. 100 West, Orem. Friends may visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 at the Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, or from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at the church prior to the services. Interment will be in the Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.