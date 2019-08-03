Death Notices
Maria Louise Shepherd Dickerson, 79, passed away, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the services at the mortuary. Burial will be in the Springville Evergreen Cemetery. Condolences and a full obituary may been seen and expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
DoroLou Horrocks Clayson, 91, of Santaquin, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5 at the Santaquin 13th Ward, 90 S. 200 East. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4 at Brown Family Mortuary, 66 S. 300 East, Santaquin and also from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church. View obituary and share condolences at http://brownfamilymortuary.com.
Sandra Nelson, 86, of Lindon, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 at the Lindon 11th Ward, 1050 E. 100 North, Lindon. Family and friends may visit from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the church or from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Interment will be at 3:30 p.m. at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park 1736 E. 3300 South, Salt Lake City. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Beth Margaret Shoell Carter, 92, of Lindon, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5 at the Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East. A viewing will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Monday at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem, prior to the services. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMotuary.com.
Patricia Ann Smith Jepperson, 86, of Provo, Utah, passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5 at Hyrum City Cemetery, 500 E. Main St., Hyrum, Utah. A viewing will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Rose Janette Heavener Cherrington, 98, from Ruth, Nevada, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019,. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 at Evergreen Cemetery, 1997 S. 400 East, Springville.
Jeffrey Paxton Cooksey, 64, of Springville, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Services are pending under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary. To express condolences to the family, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Blake Hymas, 68, of Springville, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the Cascade Ward Building, 400 N. 400 East, Orem. Friends and family may visit from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, prior to services at the church. Interment will be at Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Les A DeMill, 74, of American Fork, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Services pending. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Gary Blynn Underwood, 77, of Mapleton, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 at the LDS chapel located at 1068 S. 1600 West in Mapleton. There will be a viewing held at the church from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services. Condolences may be sent at http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Christopher J. Ashworth, 58, passed away in Pleasant Grove July 22, 2019. Private family services were held July 25. Funeral directors: Premier Funeral Services.