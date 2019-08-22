Death Notices
Alma Rosa DeLuca, 64, of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away on Aug. 17, 2019. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints’ Salem 3th Ward chapel located at 695 S. 300 West, Salem, Utah, with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be at the Salem City Cemetery. For a complete obituary and condolences, visit http://legacyfunerals.com.
LaRae B. Burr, 88, of Orem, Utah, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. Private family services were held at an earlier date under the direction of Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary. Condolences and a full obituary may be seen and expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
John Richard Strong, 53, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the Springville Evergreen Cemetery, 1997 S. 400 East, Springville, Utah. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Barbara Jean Jolley, 89, died on Aug. 20, 2019 in Monroe, Utah. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Anderson and Sons Mortuary, 49 E. 100 North, American Fork. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Interment at the American Fork Cemetery. Please share a memory at http://andersonmortuary.com.
Douglas Clay Jarvie, 91, passed away on Aug. 18, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Nelson Family Mortuary, 4780 N. University Ave., Provo. A viewing will be held just prior from 5 to 5:45 p.m. Interment will be held at noon on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in the Manila City Cemetery, 460 N. 4th East, Manila, Utah. To express condolences, please visit http://NelsonMortuary.com.
Colleen Purcell Liufau, 73, of Orem, passed away Aug. 9, 2019. A family service will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, followed by a visitation from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Bishop’s service will follow starting at noon at the Orem 9th Ward, 80 S. 280 East, Orem. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.