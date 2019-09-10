Death Notices
Luis Gordillo Aristondo, 91, of Provo, passed away Sept. 5, 2019. Funeral services will be held at noon, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at the East Bay 2nd Ward chapel, 424 W. 1200 South, Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 10 to 11:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment, Provo City Cemetery. To view the full obituary and to leave condolences for the family, please go to http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841
SERVICE CORRECTION: AnnaBelle Post Johnson, 87, of Orem, Utah, passed away, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Funeral services will be held at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel at 1450 S. 800 East, Orem. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem and from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences and a full obituary may be seen and expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Ronald Leonard Todhunter, 49, of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away Sept. 5, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at the Cambridge LDS chapel, 275 S. 1400 East, Spanish Fork. Visitation for family and friends will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 10 at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main St., Spanish Fork and from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m., Wednesday morning at the church. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Velden Eugenen Coleman Sr., 87, passed away Sept., 6, 2019 in Orem, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 in Orchard 2nd Ward chapel, 670 E. 800 North, Orem, Utah. Viewings will be held at the same location from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday Sept. 10 and again one hour prior to the funeral services. Please share a memory at http://andersonmortuary.com.
Vicki Fowkes Button, our dear mother, grandmother, sister and friend passed away on Sept. 6, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at the Santaquin City Cemetery, 100 E. 300 South. View obituary and share condolences at http://brownfamilymortuary.com.
Douglas Merrill Cook, 72, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at the Battle Creek 8th Ward chapel, 1250 E. 200 South, Pleasant Grove, Utah. Viewings will be held at the same location from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15 and prior to the service from 9 to 9:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 16. Interment will be in the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Mary Lou Snow Allman, 77, of Provo, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. There will be a viewing held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 E. 200 South in Springville. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, in the LDS chapel at 355 E. Center St., and one hour prior to the services from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. also at the church. For full obituary and to leave condolences, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com
Elaine K. Wride, 84, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at home in Orem, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13 at the Canyon View 3rd Ward, 762 E. 1200 North, Orem, Utah, where a viewing will be held prior to services from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Interment in Memorial Lakeview Cemetery, 1640 Lakeview Drive, Bountiful, Utah. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Carol LaVon Winkler, 86, of Payson, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at the LDS chapel at 650 W. 800 South, Payson. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday at the church prior to the services. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Donna Marie Robertson, 88, of Springville, Utah, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the Spring Creek stake center, 760 N. 400 East in Springville. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, and prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the same location. Interment will be in the Spanish Fork City Cemetery. For condolences and to read a full obituary please visit http://LegacyFunerals.com.
Dorothy Moore Robertson, 83, of Orem, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Family and friends may visit prior to services from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State St., Provo. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Ronald Ellis Wilson, 69, of Orem, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, Windsor 1st Ward, 1505 N. 130 East, Orem. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem, or from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Kristy Silver Phillips, 66, of Provo, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. Funeral services will be announced by Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family, online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Stanley James Moore, 85, of Provo, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. Family and friends will be celebrating Stan’s Life at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12 at the mortuary and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday prior to the services. Interment will be in the Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.