Jennie Arline Hall, 87, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Lindon, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 4, at the Spanish Fork 16th Ward, 505 E. 900 North, Spanish Fork, Utah, where a viewing will be held prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment in Salem City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Steven Molen Lowe, 59, passed away in Clinton, Utah. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Russon Mortuary at UT-193 and S. 1550 West Syracuse, Utah, or from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints chapel, 1448 W. 1800 North, Clinton. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the Clinton City Cemetery located at 800 N. 750 West. Condolences may be shared with the family at http://russonmortuary.com.
John Atebata, 67, of Provo, Utah, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel on 667 N. 600 East, Provo, Utah. A viewing will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in the Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Martin Glen Jenkins, 63, of Arizona City, Arizona, and formerly of Orem, Utah, passed away on Oct. 26, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of his life at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Sundberg-Olpin & Wheeler Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem. A visitation will be held from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. prior to the services at the mortuary. Condolences may be expressed and a full obituary may be seen at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Matthew J Davis, 40, of Orem, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, Cascade Stake Center, 481 E. Center St., Orem. Friends and family may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, and prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Saturday at the church. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Candace Lee Miller, 62, of Orem, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Friends and family may visit prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
LaZell Felix Druce, 92, of Springville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. A visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Graveside services will follow at 1 p.m. at the Springville Evergreen Cemetery,1997 S. 400 East, Springville. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
John Edward Fitts Jr., 39, of Provo, Utah, passed away Oct. 31, 2019. Services are under the direction of Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.