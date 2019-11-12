Death Notices
Norman Wallace Johnson passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Funeral services will be provided by Nelson Family Mortuary and will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 at the Orem Sharon Stake Center, 545 S. 800 East, Orem. A viewing will be held at the same location at 11:30 a.m. Interment at the Orem City Cemetery. To read the obituary and express condolences visit http://www.NelsonMortuary.com.
Kerry Daniels Martin, 65, passed away Nov. 5, 2019, in Spokane, Washington. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Grandview South 13th Ward meetinghouse located at 1270 W. 1150 North, Provo. Friends and family may call prior to the service from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at Provo City Cemetery. Condolences and a full obituary may be seen and expressed to the family at http://www.SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Kathryn Roberts McKell, 72, of Provo, passed away Nov. 8, 2019. A viewing will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 at Nelson Family Mortuary, 4780 N. University Ave., Provo, and a viewing from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 prior to the 11 a.m. funeral at the Pleasant View 8th Ward Chapel, 2400 N. 1060 East in Provo. Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Hills. To express condolences visit http://www.NelsonMortuary.com.
Richard Maurice King, 81, of Pleasant Grove, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at the LDS Chapel at 475 N. 700 East in Pleasant Grove. There will be a viewing at the church from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the services. To leave condolences, please visit http://www.wheelermortuaries.com.
David Kay Braithwaite, 73, of Orem, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, Orem North Stake Center, 1000 N. Main St., Orem. Friends and family may visit from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem and prior to services from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church on Monday, Nov. 25. Interment will be at Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences can be offered to the family online at http://www.walkersanderson.com.
Jennie Lynne Bowler Davenport, 78, of Genola, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at Center Street and Main Street, Genola. Friends and family may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 at Brown Family Mortuary, 66 S. 300 East, Santaquin and also from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church prior to services. Interment will be at the Genola Cemetery. Share condolences and view obituary at http://www.brownfamilymortuary.com.
Verl Dean Shepherd, 86, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Services will be held at 11 a.m.Thursday, Nov. 14, at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main St., Spanish Fork. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 13 at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.walkerobits.com.