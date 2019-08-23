Death Notices
Betty Jean Hurst Carlson, 93, of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in Spanish Fork. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the Spanish Fork 8th Ward chapel, 1006 E. 200 South, Spanish Fork, Utah. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday evening, Aug. 23, at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main St., Spanish Fork, or from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday morning at the church prior to the service. Interment will be in the Spanish Fork City Cemetery. Please visit http://walkerobits.com to send condolences to the family.
Lorraine Cardwell, 92, of Orem, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019,. Services were held in Oregon City, Oregon.
LaRae B. Burr, 88, of Orem, Utah, passed away, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. Private family services were held at an earlier date under the direction of Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary. Condolences and a full obituary may be seen and expressed to the family at SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Douglas Clay Jarvie, 91, passed away on Aug. 18, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Nelson Family Mortuary, 4780 N. University Ave., Provo. A viewing will be held just prior from 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Interment will be held at noon on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in the Manila City Cemetery, 460 N. 4th East, Manila, Utah. To express condolences, please visit http://NelsonMortuary.com.
Carl Albert Bahr, 73, of Pleasant Grove, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Funerals services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in the Timpanogos Seventh Ward chapel, 332 E. 500 North, Pleasant Grove with a viewing from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services. Family and friends may attend an evening viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Olpin Family Mortuary, Pleasant Grove, Utah. Interment will be in the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://olpinmortuary.com.
Melanie Schmutz Hatch, 67, of Orem, Utah, passed away, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel on 100 E. 300 North, Orem, Utah. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem, Utah and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Colleen Purcell Liufau, 73, of Orem, passed away Aug. 9, 2019. A family service will be held form 9 to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, followed by a visitation from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and bishop’s service will follow starting at noon, at the Orem 9th Ward, 80 S. 280 East, Orem. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.