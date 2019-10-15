Death Notices
Rosezella Bigelow Robertson, 92, of Mapleton, Utah, died Oct. 11, 2019, in Payson, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Mapleton 9th Ward chapel, 31 W. Maple St., Mapleton, Utah. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the same location or from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. Burial will be in the Salem City Cemetery, Salem, Utah. Condolences to legacy@legacyfunerals.com.
Myrtle Barlow Hammer, 95, of Payson, Utah, passed away Oct. 3, 2019. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 16, 2019, at Walker Funeral Home, 587 S. 100 West, Payson, Utah. Interment will be held at 1 p.m. on Oct. 17, 2019, at the Utah Veterans Memorial Park, 17111 S. Camp Williams Road, Bluffdale, Utah, and memorial services will be held at 7 p.m. on Oct. 17, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1080 S. 930 West, Payson, Utah.
Don Hodges, 76, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Lindon, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 49 W. Tanner Lane, Saratoga Springs, Utah, where a viewing will be held prior to the service from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Interment with military honors will be in the Utah Veterans Memorial Park Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Allen Pyne, 58, died in Provo, Utah, on Oct. 8, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Springville 9th Ward, 878 W. Center St., with visitation one hour prior. For the full obituary, please visit http://wheelermortuary.com.
Joyce Rae Harrington, 87, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Tooele, Utah. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, in the Springville Evergreen Cemetery, Springville, Utah. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Kristina Rebecca Nelson, 50, of Payson, Utah passed away on Oct. 11, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at the Greenridge Ward chapel, 711 S. Peteetneet Blvd., Payson, Utah. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Walker Funeral Home.
Rik Dalebout, 42, of Layton, Utah, passed away on Oct. 10, 2019. A memorial service will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Oct. 26 at the Grandview 9th Ward at 1555 N. 1350 West in Provo. His ashes will be buried in the Orem City Cemetery. For a complete obituary and to express condolences, visit http://legacyfunerals.com.
Royce Craig Neilson, 70, of Spanish Fork, passed away peacefully on Oct. 13, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at the Spanish Fork LDS chapel at 350 E. 400 North. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Brown Family Mortuary, 66 S. 300 East, Santaquin from 6 to 8 p.m. and also from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. on Friday at the church prior to services. Interment, Mapleton City Cemetery. Share condolences and view obituary at http://brownfamilymortuary.com.
Darlene Beardall Ainge, 84, of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Spanish Fork. Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at the Spanish Fork 2nd Ward chapel, 541 W. Center St., Spanish Fork, Utah. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18 at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main St., Spanish Fork, Utah and from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. on Saturday at the church prior to the service. Interment will be in the Spanish Fork City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Larry K. Brackenbury, 78, of Salem, Utah, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Salem 5th Ward chapel, 695 S. 300 West, Salem, Utah. A visitation will be held prior from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the same location. To read a full obituary and express condolences please visit http://LegacyFunerals.com.
Sheila Chrisman Bosch Stubblefield, died peacefully on Oct 11, 2019. A celebration of her life will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 85 E. 300 South, Provo, UT. Interment will be in Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State St., Provo. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Sterling Don Colton, 90, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. Family and friends may visit the family from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem, Utah. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Maeser Fairview Cemetery, 400 S. 3500 West, Vernal, UT 84078. Military honors will be performed. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at 10000 Stoneybrook Drive, Kensington, Maryland. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com
Sherilyn P Butala, 60, of Provo, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Funeral services will be announced by Walker Sanderson Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Max Ephraim Hansen, 95, of Provo, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Funeral Services will be announced by Walker Sanderson Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Dr. Earl Sears Condie, 84, of Springville, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in the Spring Creek 5th Ward chapel at 860 E. 200 North, in Springville. There will be a viewing held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 E. 200 South in Springville and at 9:45 a.m. Saturday at the chapel prior to the services. For full obituary and to leave condolences, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Robert Jon Backman, 81, of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Spanish Fork. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at the Spanish Fork 6th Ward chapel, 585 N. Main St., Spanish Fork, Utah. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening, Oct. 16, at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main St., Spanish Fork, and from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. on Thursday morning at the church prior to the service. Interment will be in the Spanish Fork City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Patrick Grady Bauer, 40, of Springville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in the Spring Creek 10th Ward chapel at 672 N. 250 West in Springville. There will be a viewing from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the chapel prior to the services. To leave condolences, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Reese J Goodwin, 87, passed away on Oct. 14, 2019 in Provo. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at the Oak Hills 9th Ward, 1960 N. 1500 East, Provo, Utah. There will be a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18 at the church and from 9 to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday prior to the funeral services. Interment will be in Eastlawn Memorial Hills, Provo, Utah. To express condolences visit http://NelsonMortuary.com.
Clair Ford Vincent, 73, of Pleasant Grove passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in the Battle Creek Seventh Ward chapel, 1106 E. 200 South, Pleasant Grove with a viewing from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services. Family and friends may attend an evening viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday also at the church. Interment will be in the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family and a complete obituary is available at http://olpinmortuary.com.