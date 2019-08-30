Death Notices
Vivian Joan Freeman, 78, of Orem, passed away on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. Funeral services are pending and under the direction of Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Charles Robert Norton, 78, of Orem, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. Graveside services will be held at noon on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at East Lawn Memorial Hills Cemetery, 4800 N. 650 East, Provo. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Robert Johnson Sumsion, 93, of Springville, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in the LDS chapel located at 355 E. Center St. in Springville. There will be a viewing held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 E. 200 South in Springville and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church prior to the services. For full obituary and to leave condolences, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Karen Hannig Henderson, 82, passed away on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Lindon, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at the Grove 8th Ward chapel located at 1136 W. 700 South, Pleasant Grove, Utah, where a viewing will be held prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 3 in the Parowan City Cemetery, 834 Canyon Road, Parowan, Utah. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at http://uvfuneral.com.
Steven Ray Wilkinson, 68, passed away on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Pleasant Grove, Utah. Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at the Timpanogos 7th Ward chapel located at 332 E. 500 North, Pleasant Grove, Utah, where viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30 and from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday prior to the service. Interment in the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at http://uvfuneral.com.
Maeser D Okerlund, 94, of Orem, passed away Aug. 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in the Hillcrest 6th Ward, 1035 S. 800 East, in Orem. There will be a viewing at 10 a.m. that morning. Interment will be at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State St., Provo. Military honors will be performed. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Darlene Morrill-Marshall, passed away Saturday Aug. 24, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday Aug. 31, 2019, in the Walker Sanderson Funeral Home 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Friends may visit with the family from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday morning at the funeral home prior to the service. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Gwen Bjerregaard Sanderson, 95, of Orem, passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday Aug. 31, 2019, in the Sharon Park 5th ward at 225 E. 200 North, Orem. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday Aug. 30, 2019, in the Walker Sanderson Funeral Home at 646 E. 800 North, Orem and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday before the service in the church. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Anne Briscoe Johnston Hawkins, 72, of Highland, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, Highland stake center, 5335 W. 11200 North, Highland. Family and friends may visit from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, and prior to services 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Lovell A Killpack, 94, of Orem, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, Hillcrest 3rd Ward, 1450 S. 800 East, Orem. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the church. Interment will be the in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Military honors will be performed. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Judi Lynn Haller, 74, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, in Provo, Utah. Funeral services will be held at noon, Tuesday, Sept. 3rd, at the Heatheridge 1st Ward, 620 Heather Road, Orem, Utah, where a viewing will be held prior to services from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Interment in Orem City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.