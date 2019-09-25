Death Notices
Rex Floyd Ivie, 93, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 in American Fork, Utah. Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 10494 N. 4720 West, Highland, Utah. Interment with military honors at noon in the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery, 600 N. 100 West, Pleasant Grove, Utah. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Kathleen Clyde Liddiard, 82, of Provo, Utah, died on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Provo. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in the Provo Canyon Ward chapel, 4300 N. Canyon Road, Provo, Utah. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Berg Drawing Room chapel, 185 E. Center St., Provo, Utah, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m., Saturday at the church. Interment will be in the Midway City Cemetery. To send condolences or memories with the family please go to http://bergmortuary.com. Berg Mortuary, (801)373-1841.
Eric Roy Samuelsen, 63, of Provo, passed away Sept. 20, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the Grandview 3rd Ward chapel, 900 W. 2150 North, Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26 at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 E. Center St., and from 10 to 10:50 a.m. at the church Saturday prior to services. Interment, Provo City Cemetery. To view the full obituary and to leave condolences for the family, please go to http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841
Elaine Gurr Tasker, 84, of Santaquin, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Funeral services are pending under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary in Springville. Condolences may be sent at http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Beverly Peel Ruchti, 90, of Orem, passed away on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the LDS chapel at 1650 S. 200 East, Orem. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the church. Interment will be in the Camp Williams Cemetery, 17111 N. 1700 West, Bluffdale. A luncheon for family will be held at the church following the interment. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Charles Keith Lewis, 67, passed away Sept. 22, 2019, in West Valley City, Utah. Please share your memories and condolences with family at http://andersonmortuary.com.
Lola D Hutchings, 78, of Provo, Utah, passed away on Sept. 23, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Friday Sept. 27 at the Provo Elks Lodge at 1000 S. University Ave. Please come share your favorite memories with family and friends.
Barbara Elaine McKell Johnston, 52, of Spanish Fork, Utah passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Payson, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the Crosswinds 1st Ward chapel, 870 E. Canyon Road, Spanish Fork, Utah. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday evening, Sept. 26, at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main St., Spanish Fork, and from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. on Friday morning at the church prior to the service. Interment will be in the Spanish Fork City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at: http://walkerobits.com.
Aralda Jones, 91, passed away Sept. 18, 2019 in Spanish Fork, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the Summit Ridge LDS church, 591 Summit Ridge Parkway, Santaquin, where friends may call from 9 to 9:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial, Santaquin City Cemetery. View obituary and share condolences at http://brownfamilymortuary.com.
Thelma Laraine Anderson Goble, 89, of Mapleton, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 27 in the Mapleton 20th Ward chapel located at 475 N. 1600 West in Mapleton. Friends and family may attend a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 E. 200 South Springville and at the chapel one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the Springville Evergreen Cemetery.
Charles Jeffrey Brady, 64, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Provo, Utah. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Sunset Heights 3rd Ward chapel, 1105 W. 600 South, Orem, Utah. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Julia Payne Brereton, 75, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, Grandview 13th Ward, 1260 W. 1150 North, Provo. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem and prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. Interment will be in East Lawn Memorial Hills, 4800 N. 650 East, Provo. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
LaWayne Francis Rodgers Merck, 76, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Eagle Mountain, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in the LDS chapel located at 1330 Ira Hos Scenic Parkway, Eagle Mountain. A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church prior to the service. Interment, Utah Veterans Memorial Park Cemetery. Online guest book at http://wingmortuary.com.
Joel William Wilcox, 87, of Springville, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in the LDS chapel at 355 N. 400 East in Springville. There will be a viewing held at the chapel one hour prior to the services. Condolences may be sent at http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Kathleen Luke Boswell, 66, passed away on Sept. 21, 2019. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints’ Mapleton Stake Center chapel located at 970 N 400 E, Mapleton, Utah, with funeral services to follow at 12 p.m. Interment will be at the Springville Evergreen Cemetery. For a complete obituary and to express condolences visit legacy@legacyfunerals.com.
Lynn Tanner Lowry, 92, of Orem, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, Hillcrest 6th Ward, 1035 S. 800 East, Orem. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem and prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Interment with full military honors will be in the Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Oscar Lynn Rose, 91, of Orem, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Paul D. Gilbert, 49, passed away on Sept. 19, 2019. A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Thanksgiving Meadows 2nd Ward chapel, 3679 Bluegrass Blvd., Lehi, Utah. Graveside Services will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the Lehi City Cemetery, 1100 N. 400 East, Lehi. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.