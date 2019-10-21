Death Notices
TIME CORRECTION: Harold Layton Yost, 81 of Orem, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019, at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State Street, Orem. We invite all to come at 10:30 to visit before the services begin. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at SundbergOlpinMortuary.com
Julie Shell Harward, 68, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, October 19th, at 11:00 a.m., at the Ensign Stake Center, 135 A Street East, Salt Lake City, Utah, where a Viewing will be held prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment in Salt Lake City Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral.com.
Glendon Mortensen passed away on October 16, 2019, in Nephi, Utah. Graveside services will be held Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Spanish Fork Cemetery at noon. A viewing will be held Monday, October 21, 2019 from 10:30 — 11:30 a.m. at Legacy Funerals, 3595 N. Main, Spanish Fork, Utah. To view full obituary and express condolences visit www.LegacyFunerals.com.
Neal Norton Hatch, 44, of Provo, Utah, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019, at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary Chapel, 495 S. State Street, Orem, Utah. A Viewing will be held from 1:00-2:00 p.m. prior to the services at the mortuary. Burial will be in the Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Manuel Bernal Ruiz passed away October 14, 2019, in his Payson home. A rosary will be held Sunday, October 20, 2019, from 6 p.m. — 6:30 p.m. with a visitation directly afterwards from 6:30 p.m. — 8 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah. An additional viewing will be held Monday, October 21, from 10 a.m. — 11:45 a.m., at the San Andreas Catholic Church at 315 E. 100 North, Payson, Utah. Mass will be held after, at noon, at the San Andreas Church. Interment will be at the Payson City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.walkerobits.com.
Sterling Don Colton, 90, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Family and Friends may visit the family on Friday, October 25, 2019, from 6 — 9 p.m. at the Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem, Utah. Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019, 11 a.m., Maeser Fairview Cemetery, 400 S. 3500 West, Vernal, Utah. Military Honors will be performed. A memorial service will be held on November 16, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 11 a.m. at 10000 Stoneybrook Dr. Kensington MD 20895. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.walkersanderson.com.
Hye Ryung Byon, 55, of Orem, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019. Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Orchard 6th Ward, 1120 E. 600 North, Orem. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.walkersanderson.com.
Max Ephraim Hansen, 95, of Provo, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019. Funeral Services will be Saturday, October 26, 2019, 11:00 a.m., Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Friends and family may visit prior to services from 9:30 — 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.walkersanderson.com
Lynne Croft Lynn, 79, of Orem, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019. UPDATED — Funeral Services will be Saturday, October 26, 2019, 11:00 a.m., Orchard 1st Ward, 670 E. 800 North, Orem. Family and friends may visit the family prior to services from 9:00 — 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.walkersanderson.com.
Charles “Chuck” Henry Morrison III passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Funeral Services will be at noon on Monday, October 21, 2019, at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 85 E. 300 South, Provo. Friends and family may visit prior to services from 10:45 — 11:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State Street, Provo. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.walkersanderson.com.
Orpha Stokes Gardner, 92, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Funeral Services will be Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Oak Hills 9th Ward, 1960 N. 1500 East, Provo. Friends and family may visit prior to services from 11:00 — 12:30 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in East Lawn Memorial Hills, 4800 N. 650 East, Provo. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.walkersanderson.com.
Shirley Rae Carter Peterson, 72, of Orem, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019. TIME CHANGE - Funeral services will be Thursday, October 24 at 1:00 p.m., Aspen 6th Ward, 1546 North 1100 West, Orem. Family and Friends may visit Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 East 800 North, Orem and Thursday prior to services at the church, 11:30 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. Interment will be at Orem City Cemetery, 1520 North 800 North, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.walkersanderson.com.
Colby Dean Hargis, 34, of Saratoga Springs, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Funeral Services will be at noon on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Geneva Heights 5th Ward, 546 N. 500 West, Orem. Friends and family may visit Thursday, October 24, 2019, 6 — 8 p.m., Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem and Friday prior to services from 10:30 — 11:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in East Lawn Memorial Hills, 4800 N. 650 East, Provo with Full Military Honors. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.walkersanderson.com.
Janice Ellen Manges, 70, of Springville, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, in the LDS Chapel located at 672 N. 250 West in Springville. There will be a viewing held from 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior to the services. For full obituary and to leave condolences, please visit www.wheelermortuaries.com.