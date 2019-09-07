Death Notices
Alva Jay Van Wagoner, 89, passed away Aug. 26, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel at 1215 N. 1000 West, Mapleton, Utah. Inurnment in Springville Evergreen Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Marianne Liddle, 47, passed away Aug. 30, 2019, in Orem, Utah. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Battle Creek 3rd Ward, 1222 Nathaniel Drive, Pleasant Grove, Utah, where viewings will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10 and prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Interment in Pleasant Grove City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Margaret Grace Smith Hamilton, 75, of Springville, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. Services pending under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Springville. In lieu of flowers please donate to the https://parkinsonhope.org foundation for Parkinson’s Disease. For full obituary and to leave condolences, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Eric Darrell Juchau, 36, of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away and a celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at the LDS Church located at 870 E. Canyon Road, Spanish Fork, Utah. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
SERVICE CORRECTION: Dorothy Edna Gentsch NeSmith Chenchick, 96, of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Dorothy will be cremated and then interred at the Spanish Fork Cemetery, 420 S. 400 East, Spanish Fork, Utah. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Robert Morris Patrick, 92, of Salt Lake City, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 E. 200 South in Springville. There will be a viewing held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning prior to the services. To leave condolences, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com.
AnnaBelle Post Johnson, 87, of Orem, passed away, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at the LDS chapel on, 1450 S. 800 East, Orem. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem, Utah. and from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences and a full obituary may be seen and expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Rebecca Barbara Dalton, 58, of Payson, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. The family will hold memorial services at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Dorothy Moore Robertson, 83, of Orem, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Family and friends may visit prior to services from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State St., Provo. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online athttp://walkersanderson.com.