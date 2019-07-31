Death Notices
Darlene Miles Jones, 87, of Orem, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 at the Lehi Utah Willow Park Stake Center chapel, 1998 W. 900 North, Lehi, Utah. Friends and family may attend an evening viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Sundberg-Olpin Funeral Home, 495 S. State St., Orem, Utah, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday prior to the services at the church. Interment will be held in the Orem City Cemetery, Orem, Utah. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Joseph William Talbot, 91, passed away on July 19, 2019. A celebration of life will be held on Aug. 1, 2019, in the LDS church located at 1200 W. 500 North Provo, Utah and will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Ralph L. Rice, Jr., 76, of Provo, passed away, Monday, July 29, 2019, in Provo. Graveside services will be held at noon Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at the Benjamin Cemetery, 7400 S. 3200 West, Benjamin, Utah. Family and friends may visit from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday morning at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main St., Spanish Fork, Utah, prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Ronald Paul Farrell, 74, of Provo, passed away July 27, 2019. Friends and family may visit 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Interment with military honors will be announced by Walker Sanderson Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Lloyd John Lewis, 25, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Northridge 4th Ward, 1780 N. 165 East, Orem, Utah, where a visitation will be held prior to services from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Interment in Provo City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Sandra Nelson, 86, of Lindon, passed away July 23, 2019. Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in the Lindon 11th Ward, 1050 E. 100 North, Lindon. Family and friends may visit from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday evening at the church or from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Interment will be at 3:30 p.m. in Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park 1736 E. 3300 South, Salt Lake City, Utah. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Kathy Kuhni Rees, 71, of Provo, passed away July 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at the Edgemont stake center, 303 W. 3700 North, Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 E. Center St., and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the church Friday prior to services. Interment, Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841
Ernest Burdette Milner, 80, of Provo, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, at the Provo City Cemetery. A viewing will be held at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Friday, prior to the services. Condolences may be expressed to the family, and a full obituary viewed, at SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Rebecca “Becca” Jackson, 37, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, in Provo. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at the Edgemont 5th Ward chapel located at 350 E. 2950 North, Provo, Utah, where viewings will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1 and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, prior to the service. Interment will be in the Springville Evergreen Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at http://uvfuneral.com.
Naida Stephens Tims, 86, of Alpine, passed away on July 27, 2019. Online condolences at http://premierfuneral.com.
Lenard Allen Hair, 48, of Provo, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1 at the mortuary and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday prior to the services. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Lucille Rollins Suntay Amatay, 76, of Pleasant Grove, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 475 N. 700 East, Pleasant Grove. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Springville Evergreen Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Ralph Harper passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Services will be announced by Walker Sanderson Funeral Home online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Don Irwin Bates, 58, of Spanish Fork, passed away, Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Spanish Fork. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main St., Spanish Fork, Utah. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. on Thursday morning prior to the service. Interment will be in the Spanish Fork City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at: http://walkerobits.com.
Joseph “Jerry” Gerald Olpin, 80, of Salt Lake City, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Grandeur Peak Ward LDS chapel, 3510 S. 3610 East, Salt Lake City where family and friends may attend a viewing from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment will be in the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery, 550 N. 100 West, Pleasant Grove under direction of Olpin Family Mortuary, Pleasant Grove. Condolences may be sent to the family and complete obituary information is available at http://olpinmortuary.com.