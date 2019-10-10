Death Notices
Dale Francis DeLlamas, 70, of Springville, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in the LDS chapel located at 1785 E. 400 South, Springville. There will be a viewing held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 E. 200 South, Springville, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the chapel prior to the services. Condolences may be sent at http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Norma LaDean Stone Johnson, 91, of Spanish Fork, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in the LDS chapel located at 1470 E. 130 North, Spanish Fork. There will be a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wheeler Mortuary Mapleton, 82 W. 400 North, Mapleton, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the chapel prior to the services. Condolences may be sent at http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Evelyn Louise Kraus Olson, 96, of Orem, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 12 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the mortuary prior to services. Interment at Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Joan Vlasic Thomas, 85, of Genola, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 11 at the Genola chapel, 50 N. Main St., Genola. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday Oct. 10 and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11 at the Genola chapel. Interment will follow funeral services at the Goshen Cemetery, 10500 W. 15800 South, Goshen.
Gladys Mont-Rose Martial, 70, of Provo, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Windsor 3rd Ward Chapel, 1405 North Main St., Orem. Family and friends may visit at the church from 9-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment at Orem City Cemetery. To view the full obituary and leave condolences, please visit http://bergmortuary.com. 801-373-1841
Laurence Elgin Peterson, Pleasant Grove, passed away on Oct. 5, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the Grove 8th Ward, 1136 W. 700 South, Pleasant Grove, Utah. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be at the East Lawn Memorial Hills Cemetery, 4800 N. 650 East, Provo, Utah. Condolences may be shared with the family at http://warenski.com.
Monya Gay Austin Adamson, 80, of Provo, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Graveside services will be held at noon Thursday, Oct. 10 at the Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State St., Provo. Friends may visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9 at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 E. Center St., and from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Thursday at the cemetery prior to services. To view the full obituary and leave condolences for the family, please visit http://bergmortuary.com. 801-373-1841
Henry Swan Todd, 85, of Provo, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Oak Hills stake center, 925 N. Temple Drive, Provo. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 11 to 11:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment at Eastlawn Memorial Hills. To view the full obituary and leave condolences for the family, please go to http://bergmortuary.com. 801-373-1841
Frances Gardner Watkins, 89, of Orem, passed away Oct. 7, 2019, in Provo. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the LDS chapel at 1034 S. 800 East, Orem. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Salem City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Lurain Lyman, 71, of American Fork, Utah, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Provo, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the American Fork 30th Ward chapel, 270 N. 900 East, American Fork, Utah. Family and friends may visit prior to the service from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Salem City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
William Shawcroft Brothers, 94, passed away on Oct. 8, 2019, in Provo, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at the Oak Hills 6th Ward, 1960 N. 1500 East Provo, Utah. There will be a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13 at Nelson Family Mortuary, 4780 N. University Ave., Provo, Utah, and from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Monday prior to services at the church. Interment will be in Eastlawn Memorial Hills, Provo, Utah. To read the obituary and express condolences visit http://NelsonMortuary.com.
Gayle Christensen Gardner, 86, of Orem, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Funeral services will be at noon on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in the Orem 6th Ward, 365 S. 900 East, Orem. Family and friends may visit that morning from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Lynn Blair Snow, 77, of Orem, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, Windsor 1st Ward, 1505 N. 130 East, Orem. Family and friends may visit that morning from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in Timpanogos Memorial Gardens, 1000 N. 400 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Barbara Ann Boyle, 83, of Orem, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 14 at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Family and friends may visit prior to services from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Sterling Don Colton, 90, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. Family and friends may visit the family from 6 to 9 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem, Utah. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, Maeser Fairview Cemetery, 400 S. 3500 West, Vernal, Utah. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Helen LeNore Syphus, 81, of Springville and St. George, Utah, passed away on Oct. 7, 2019. Memorial services will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at the Hidden Cove Chapel, 2739 E. 1100 South, Springville, Utah, and a visitation for family will be held at 10 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to http://latterdaysaintcharities.org or http://scoliosis.org. A more complete obituary can be found at http://stgeorgeutah.com/news/archive/category/obituaries.