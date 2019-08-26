Death Notices
Lynn Reed Curtis, of Springville, formerly of American Fork, died Aug. 9, 2019. Services will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 28 at the Spring Creek 14th Ward chapel 240 W. 650 North, Springville, Utah.
Melanie Schmutz Hatch, 67, of Orem, Utah, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel on 100 E. 300 North, Orem, Utah. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem, Utah, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Kyle Eiji Jackson, 26, of American Fork, passed away Aug. 20, 2019. An open house will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, in American Fork at the cultural hall of the Sunset Hills chapel at 949 N. 540 West, American Fork, Utah. Please come in casual dress — Kyle would have it no other way. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Donald Ray Hoppe, 52, of Springville, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. There will be a viewing Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 East 200 South in Springville. Services will be held Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the LDS chapel at 555 S. Averett Ave. in Springville with a viewing from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. prior to the services. To leave condolences, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Braxton Ferran, 22, of Orem, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Kay Beck Walker passed away in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints’ Mount Nebo chapel, located at 1006 E. 200 South, Spanish Fork, Utah. A graveside service will follow at the Springville Evergreen Cemetery at 1 p.m. For a complete obituary and to express condolences, visit http://legacyfunerals.com.
Maeser Okerlund, 94, of Orem, passed away Aug. 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in the Hillcrest 6th Ward, 1035 S. 800 East, Orem. There will be a viewing that morning at 10. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Darlene Morrill-Marshall passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Funeral services pending and will be announced by Walker Sanderson Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Gwen Bjerregaard Sanderson, 95, of Orem, passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in the Sharon Park 5th Ward at 225 E. 200 North, Orem. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in the Walker Sanderson Funeral Home at 646 E. 800 North, Orem, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday before the service in the church. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Vivian Joan Freeman, 78, of Orem, passed away on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. Funeral services are pending and under the direction of Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Karen Hannig Henderson, 82, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Lindon, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at the Grove 8th Ward chapel located at 1136 W. 700 South, Pleasant Grove, Utah, where a viewing will be held prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 3 in the Parowan City Cemetery (834 Canyon Road, Parowan, Utah). Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at http://uvfuneral.com.