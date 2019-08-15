Death Notices
Rose Janette Heavener Cherrington, 98, from Ruth, Nevada, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 at Evergreen Cemetery, 1997 S. 400 East, Springville. Section J, lot #14, position 5.
Alice Montano, 85, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at home in Orem. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17 at the St. Peters Catholic Church, 634 Caveman Drive, American Fork, where viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16 and prior to services from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday. Interment in American Fork City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Joseph Morrison Simmons, 36, of Millcreek, formerly of Heber City, passed away Aug. 6, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at 3333 N. Highway 40, Heber City, Utah, with a luncheon to follow. All are invited to attend. Condolences may be expressed at http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841
Roy Lester Robbins, 72, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, passed away on Aug. 8, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at the Berg Drawing Room Chapel, 185 E. Center St., Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 9 to 9:50 a.m. prior to services. Interment, Provo City Cemetery. To view the full obituary and to leave condolences, please go to http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841
Alan J Christopherson, 81, of Provo, passed away on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at the LDS chapel at 1600 N. 1880 West, Provo. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the church prior to the services. Interment will be in the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Earnest “Earnie” Edmund Wetzel, 92, of Payson, passed away on Aug. 10, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at the Utah Veterans Memorial Park, 17111 1700 West, Bluffdale. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 S. 100 West, Payson. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com.
Franklin Noyes Calderwood, 95, of Goshen, Utah, passed away on Aug. 11, 2019. As per his request, he will be cremated. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com.
Harold Milton “Tiny” Thomas, 73, of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in Provo. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at the Spanish Fork 5th Ward chapel, 1006 E. 200 South, Spanish Fork. Family and friends may visit on from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main St., Spanish Fork, Utah, and on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Interment will be in the Goshen Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
James Cramton Templin, 87, of Alpine, Utah, passed away on Aug. 12, 2019. Graveside services will be held at Highland Cemetery in Highland, Utah, at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Online condolences and obituary found at http://premierfuneral.com.
Virginia Warburton Morgan, 95, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in Sandy. Private Graveside Services will be held on a later date. Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Barbara Christina Petersen, 80, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in American Fork. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16 at Utah Valley Mortuary, 1966 W. 700 North, Lindon, Utah. Interment with military honors in Spring City Cemetery, 100 E. Center St., Spring City, Utah. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Bonnie Lou Dalley Turner, 95, of Provo, passed away Aug. 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at the Pleasant View 7th Ward chapel, 2445 N. 650 East (Timpview Drive), Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to services. Interment, Eastlawn Memorial Hills. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841
Keith Alfred Frogley passed away on Aug. 7, 2019, in Provo. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Edgemont 14th Ward, 4200 N. Foothill Drive, Provo, with visitation prior from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. A visitation will also be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday Aug. 16, at Nelson Family Mortuary, 4780 N. University Avenue, Provo Utah. To express condolences, visit http://NelsonMortuary.com.
Marilyn Prow Pierpont 84, from Madisonville, Kentucky, passed away on Aug. 10, 2019. No services will be held in Utah.
Braden Tyler Memmott, 28, passed away Aug. 4, 2019. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, Spanish Fork Cemetery, 420 S. 400 East, Spanish Fork. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family at http://walkersanderson.com.
Bonnie Lou Norman Allred, 87, of Orem, passed away Aug. 8, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, Sunset Heights 4th Ward chapel, 500 S. 600 West, Orem. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem, and prior to services from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
William Jared Wainwright, 12, of Provo, passed away Aug. 8, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in the Lakeside 4th Ward at 102 N. 2400 West Provo. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, and prior to the services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., both visitations located at the church. Interment will be in the Historic Springville City Cemetery, 400 S. 200 West, Springville. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Colleen Purcell Liufau, 73, of Orem, passed away Aug. 9, 2019. A family service will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, followed by a visitation from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Bishop’s service will follow starting at noon, location to be announced. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Ivan Karl Holt, 81, of Orem, passed away Aug. 14, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Friends may visit prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Stephanie Horne-Thomson, 45, passed away on Aug. 13, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at the Cascade 7th Ward, 400 E. 400 North, Orem, Utah. There will be a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16 at the church and on Saturday from 10 to 11:15 a.m. prior to funeral services. Interment will be in Eastlawn Memorial Hills. To express condolences, visit http://NelsonMortuary.com.