Death Notices
Brandon Scott Gray passed away on Tuesday Sept. 24, 2019. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday Oct. 8, 2019, at the Lehi City Cemetery. Online guest book at http://premierfuneral.com for expression of condolences.
Marvin N. Nelson passed away on Oct. 2, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at East Lawn Memorial Hills Cemetery at 4800 N. 650 East, Provo. Family and friends are invited to attend. To express condolences http://NelsonMortuary.com.
Owena Ann Ewell, 75, of Payson, Utah passed away on Oct. 3, 2019. A graveside service will be held at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at the Payson City Cemetery. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 S. 100 West, Payson. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com.
Norma LaDean Stone Johnson, 91, of Spanish Fork, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in the LDS chapel located at 1470 E. 130 North, Spanish Fork. There will be a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wheeler Mortuary Mapleton, 82 W. 400 North, Mapleton, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the chapel prior to the services. Condolences may be sent at http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Constance Elaine Martin, 79, passed away in her home on Oct. 3, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the Spring Creek Ward, 1080 S. 930 West, Payson, Utah. Interment will be at the Utah Veterans Memorial Park in Bluffdale. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com.
Dale Francis DeLlamas, 70, of Springville, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in the LDS chapel located at 1785 E. 400 South, Springville. There will be a viewing held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 E. 200 South, Springville, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the chapel prior to the services. Condolences may be sent at http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Kendell Thomas Ewell, 77, of Genola, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 2, 2019. A viewing will be held on from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9 and from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 at the Genola Church, 50 N. Main St., Genola, Utah. The funeral will be held at the same location at noon on Oct. 10. Interment, Genola City cemetery. View obituary and share condolences at http://brownfamilymortuary.com.
LaVon Fautin Shelley, 88, passed away Oct. 5, 2019, in Highland, Utah. Funeral services will be held Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 in the Highland 2nd Ward, 10494 N. 4720 West. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday at Anderson & Sons Lone Peak Chapel, 6141 W. 11000 North, Highland and from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Friday at the church. Please share a memory at http://andersonmortuary.com.
Evelyn Louise Kraus Olson, 96, of Orem, passed away on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem, Utah. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary, prior to the services on Saturday. Interment will be in the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Darrell Ray Petersen, 94, of Highland, Utah, passed away on Oct. 3, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at the Highland 9th Ward chapel, 11162 N. Alpine Highway, Alpine, Utah. Family and friends may call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be at the Highland City Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at http://warenski.com.
Joan Vlasic Thomas, 85, of Genola, passed away Oct 3, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the Genola Chapel, 50 N. Main St., Genola, Utah. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Friday at the Genola chapel. Interment will be following the funeral services at the Goshen Cemetery, 10500 W. 15800 South, Goshen, Utah.
Jay Keith Hammond, 87, of St. George, Utah, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Olpin Family Mortuary, 494 S. 300 East, Pleasant Grove, Utah. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Lindon City Cemetery with military honors conducted by American Legion Post 72. Condolences may be sent to the family and a complete obituary is available at http://olpinmortuary.com.
Gayle Christensen Gardner, 86, of Orem, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Funeral services will be at noon, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in the Orem 6th Ward, 365 S. 900 East, Orem. Family and friends may visit that morning from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Lynn Blair Snow, 77, of Orem, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, Windsor 1st Ward, 1505 N. 130 East, Orem. Family and friends may visit that morning from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in Timpanogos Memorial Gardens, 1000 N. 400 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Monya Gay Austin Adamson, 80, of Provo, passed away October 1, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 12:00 noon, Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the Provo City Cemetery, 610 South State Street, Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 East Center Street, Wednesday, October 9, from 6-8:00 p.m. and Thursday from 10:30-11:45 a.m. prior to services at the cemetery. To view the full obituary and to leave condolences for the family, please go to www.bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841