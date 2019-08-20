Death Notices
Everett Hansen, 92, of Palmyra, Utah, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 in Palmyra. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at the Palmyra Chapel, 1866 W. 5000 South, Palmyra, Utah. Family and friends may visit on Monday, Aug. 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the church and from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday also at the church prior to the service. Interment will be in the Spanish Fork City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.walkerobits.com.
Alma Rosa DeLuca, 64, of Spanish Fork, passed away on Aug. 17, 2019, surrounded by her family. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Salem 3rd Ward Chapel located at 695 S. 300 West, Salem, Utah, with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be at the Salem City Cemetery. For a complete obituary and condolences visit http://legacyfunerals.com.
Colleen Purcell Liufau, 73, of Orem, passed away Aug. 9, 2019. A family service will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, followed by a visitation from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and Bishop’s service will follow starting at noon, Orem 9th Ward, 80 S. 280 East, Orem. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://www.walkersanderson.com.
Robert Andrews Foote, 73, of Orem, passed away Aug. 17, 2019. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, Utah Veterans Cemetery and Memorial Gardens, 17111 S. Camp Williams Road, Bluffdale, Utah. Full military honors performed by American Legion Post 72. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://www.walkersanderson.com.
Randy Lee Kelsey, 70, of Payson, passed away on Aug. 17, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at the West Mountain 4th Ward, 5237 W. 10400 South, Payson, Utah. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Walker Funeral Home, 587 S. 100 West, Payson, Utah. A visitation will also be held prior to service from 9:45-10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at the Payson City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to http://www.walkerobits.com.
Naomi Takamoto Pane’e, 59, of Springville, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Services will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 in the LDS Church at 1785 E. 400 South in Springville. There will be a viewing held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 E. 200 South in Springville and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the LDS Church prior to the services. To leave condolences, please visit http://www.wheelermortuaries.com.
Betty Jean Hurst Carlson, 93, of Spanish Fork, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 in Spanish Fork. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the Spanish Fork 8th Ward Chapel, 1006 E. 200 South, Spanish Fork, Utah. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main Street, Spanish Fork, or from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church prior to the service. Interment will be in the Spanish Fork City Cemetery. Please visit http://www.walkerobits to send condolences to the family.
Lorraine Cardwell, 92, of Orem, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Services were held in Oregon City, Oregon.
Rick Ruel Evans, 58, of Provo, passed away Aug. 18, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at the Lehi City Cemetery, 1525 N. 600 East, Lehi, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23 at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 E. Center St. For the full obituary and to leave condolences for the family, go to http://www.bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841.